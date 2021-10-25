HERB BENHAM: Inclement weather is the rarest of birds

First, the wind and dust. That's how rain announces itself here and even then, it's no sure thing.
When you live in Bakersfield, and live here long enough, it pays to have a sense of humor about the weather. Humor starts with the summer but with rain too. Without a sense of humor, you could easily become embittered by the promise of rain and its rare delivery. Better to smile and pretend that it doesn't bother you at all that we are neck and neck with the Atacama Desert in Chile.
We haven't helped. Two years ago, we built a roof over an upstairs deck that had leaked into the downstairs bathroom and laundry room during every hard rain for 25 years. We'll fix that, we'll build a roof and when we did, it barely rained at all the next year. Building a roof over a deck is like buying a generator for backup power. The power may never go out again.
Sunday, the weather reports began to roll in from friends up north, particularly Harry in Sacramento. He was almost euphoric using terms like "atmospheric river, bomb cyclone" and repeating the forecast that included 7 inches of rain for Northern California.
Tranquilo. No need to get excited. We've been there before and the storm of the century often drops just enough rain to make our windshields look as if they are streaked with mascara.
Maybe this would be the one. Rain in Bakersfield is like playing a baseball game in which your team falls behind 4-0. If you can just get on the board, one run, who knows what can happen?
This year feels different anyway. Wetter maybe. No research, just blind faith and optimism.
Monday morning I woke up and it smelled like gas. Maybe the pilot light in the hot water heater had been blown out by the wind. I checked and the pilot was lit. I took it as a sign not that it was going to rain but that our hot water heater, less than two years old, still worked.
I packed a green rain jacket in my backpack on my walk to the pool. I might as well have had a generator strapped to my back. The weather stayed windy and dry.
The weather app on my phone said 50 percent chance of rain by 9 a.m., 70 percent by 10 a.m. and 100 percent by 11 a.m. Even with a new roof and a green rain jacket, those are pretty good odds.
"You'd better close your window," Sue said, when she walked by my office. "It's really dusty out there."
No, it's going to rain soon. I want to smell it, hear it and taste it if I can.
I looked down on 20th Street shortly after 9 and the asphalt was wet. Rain had snuck in and 30 minutes later it was raining steady and hard. The dust smell was gone, driven into the asphalt, grass and concrete.
It felt like an inch but we always say that and it's normally half of that. We'll take a half or half of a half.
I checked the laundry room and bathroom. The roof had held. No rain coming through the light fixtures or running down the walls.
Monday reminded me of the snow day of more than 22 years ago. Snow on the valley floor is the rarest of birds. Rain is not far behind.