We were at Mel’s cabin near Glennville for a men’s night. I was doing dishes for a dinner that included spareribs, Luigi’s pasta with red sauce, salad with blue cheese and sweet, toasted pecans, and a pot of Italian beans.
The dishes were tough but not impossibly so, especially after I picked up a round sponge with holes in it (holes that formed a happy face) that featured an abrasive side and another with sponge-like softness.
What was this? What was this incredible piece of dishwashing equipment that was as much a tool as a hammer or a socket wrench? It was a sponge, almost two inches thick, resembling a colorful hockey puck, that was tearing through dishes, pots and silverware like a running back through an overmatched secondary.
I turned it over. I looked at it. I passed it from hand to hand and marveled how it fit perfectly in either palm as if to say, “What God has joined together, let no pot or pan put asunder.”
I was in love. There are different kinds of love but this was one. Sponge love.
“That’s a Scrub Daddy,” Mel said. “I saw it on 'Shark Tank.'”
I’d never seen "Shark Tank" and I thought it was a show about a tank of sharks because people are fascinated and repelled by sharks. But the program is about inventors and entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to a group of successful investors and businessmen who decide whether or not to fund them.
Scrub Daddy endured the scrutiny, made the cut and here it was resting comfortably in my right hand as if it grown there like a rare, blue mountain flower.
“Scrub Daddy has taken off,” Mel said.
I could see why. I looked at Mel thinking that, given my enthusiasm, he might say, “Take it home, Herb,” but Mel said nothing. Mel knew what Mel had and Mel and Scrub Daddy were not going asunder.
Think about the sponges you’ve been through. Too soft, too small, too rough. The sponges from Trader Joe’s that are the size of a stick of gum before being soaked in water. They’re fine if you like a sponge that falls apart and wilts in the face of a scrambled egg pan. You might as well take a pea shooter to a gunfight.
I went to Bed Bath & Beyond. They had an entire Scrub Daddy section, which also included Scrub Mommy. I bought a three-pack of each. I wanted the whole family.
I gave one to each of my sons.
“This will change your life,” I said.
They looked at me either as if I were crazy or that Scrub Daddy was crazy good.
I was so fired up that one day I cleaned and polished my black dress shoes. I have a Scrub Daddy in the car, one in the garage and one in my shoe shine kit.
Scrub Daddy. I love saying the name — you can emphasize the Scrub, the Daddy or say it as if there was a comma in the middle, which completely changes the import of the sentence. With the comma, it’s like a jockey telling his horse to ride like the wind.
I look forward to doing the dishes, filling the sink with hot soapy water and dumping everything in. Grab Scrub Daddy and we’re off to the races.
