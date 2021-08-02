HERB BENHAM: In love and in style

I went to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale recently. We were taking Lillian, our 4-year-old granddaughter, to a tea at the Westgate Hotel in San Diego and Sue suggested I might want to dress appropriately.
"I have nice shorts. What's wrong with shorts?" I said.
Shorts can be dressing up. Shorts can be formal. Shorts can be a lot of things, but the party to which I was selling was not buying.
I understood. It was less hotel dress code than the hairy leg syndrome. A smoothly shaved pair of legs is pleasing in a way that its antithesis is not. Especially during a formal tea where good posture, light conversation and tea, scones and lemon squares takes center stage.
My heart wasn't in the fight but I didn't want to give her the impression I had assumed the rollover posture either. Truth was, I looked forward to going to Nordstrom. It felt like an occasion, as if I had tickets to the opening night of a popular play. Shopping on the Internet is handy but sometimes you have to muster the courage to leave your house and there is no better excuse than an old-fashioned department store filled with beautiful people, stylish clothes and the legendarily helpful Nordstrom sales staff.
What's wrong with service? Being waited on? Having somebody fuss over you like you were the king or queen of Bakersfield?
Nina, oh Nina, my charming sales associate, can I tell you how many ways I love you? Retail love is no less a wondrous thing than travel love, credit union love or beautifully tattooed server at the coffee shop love. It is love bound by time, decorum and destined to last about as long as you are in the establishment and not one second more.
"You're really muscular," she said, after giving me a large green Armani shirt that was too small for me.
"You may be an XL."
You think so? It's not just that Italian clothes are sized for the Buzz Lightyear action figures? I puffed out my chest. I had no idea I was this cut but Nina knew and Nina knows.
She told me green was my color and that I looked good in green. How good? Better than a mountain meadow or a Wordsworth poem about spring.
Nina had asked for my name and after learning it called me by it 15 times and each time she did, it sounded like the melody from "The Magic Flute." When she told me to follow her to another part of the store that had a more extensive selection of XLs, I padded after her like a small dog.
"Now that really works on you," she said of the gray slacks, green polo shirt and belt of an indeterminate color combo.
We looked at the mirror in wonder, as if we had just witnessed a space launch or the finale of a fireworks show.
"Let me get you a hanging bag," she said.
Did miracles ever cease? Nina. A free bag. My heretofore unrecognized muscle.
"I know this may be cheesy or inappropriate but I'd like to give you a tip," I said.
Nina was gracious, Nina was touched but Nina said that Nordstrom employees were unable to accept tips.
Maybe the problem was not the tip but the amount. If I had thrown down a $100 rather than $10 — or two grubby $5s that looked like they had been through the wash — I wondered if she would have relaxed her standards.
Before I knew it, we were at the cash register and I was sticking my Capital One card into the machine.
We shook hands. I was out the door and Nina was on to other, certainly less muscular customers.