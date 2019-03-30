A couple of mornings ago, I had a bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios but that’s not breakfast, that’s a breakfast placeholder, so I backed it up with two pieces of Sonora wheat sourdough from Baker’s Outpost, a local bakery owned by Laura and Ian Journey.
What was left of the loaf was going on four days old and although the crust was hard, because the crust is supposed to be hard, the inside was chewy soft.
I popped the bread into the toaster, cycled through two rounds of toasting, removed the slices with the two-fingered squeeze, lathered chunky peanut butter on top and ladled on the last of some cherry preserves.
Delicious. It could have been a main course but that’s bread. Bread is versatile. It can be a main course, an appetizer or dessert. Bread is at your service, morning, noon and night.
Lately, people are running from bread, trying to curb their bread intake and trying to eliminate bread from their diet.
I’m not running from bread. I’m running to bread. Sprinting, and if I don’t catch up with it, it’s not because I’m not giving it every ounce of bread-catching energy I have.
Bread has become the enemy. Too many carbs, too much gluten, too many empty calories.
Bread isn’t my enemy. Bread is my friend. My bestie.
Empty calories? You can solve that problem by filling those with chunky peanut butter and jelly calories. Honey calories. Cinnamon sugar calories. Butter and olive oil calories.
Bread is a reason to live. A reason to wake up in the morning. A reason to go to bed at night so you can wake up in the morning and have more bread.
I know it’s bad for you. I guess I know it’s bad for you, although I read the obits and I’ve never seen bread listed as the cause of the dead as in, “He ate too much bread.”
What I see, in the unwritten part of the obit, the part that gives me pause and makes me sad, is, “With his passing, he’ll never eat bread again.”
Remember the late Steve (The Rugg) Ruggenberg who quit his high paying job at Golden Empire Transit in order to bake bread? Bake bread and teach people how to make bread. When Steve gave you a loaf of his bread, it was like someone gave you a million dollars. Steve’s bread was like money in the bread bank.
Most people who love bread as much as they love life have a bread speciality. Mine is barbecued bread (a loaf of San Luis Sourdough, Pyrenees or Costco’s rosemary Parmesan) whereby I butter every surface of the toast — top, bottom, sides — and sprinkle on kosher salt and then put it on the grill.
People try to resist but it’s futile: "I can’t. I shouldn’t. Maybe, I’ll just have half a piece. Can you split one with me? Would you mind if I had a second piece?”
I don’t mind at all. Have two. Have four. Enjoy this moment and this bread because someday you will be dead and breadless.
I used to make honey wheat berry bread. It was a double rise bread. Double rise, double good and double in demand. When it was in the oven, the kitchen never smelled better. When it was out of the oven, people started to move into the neighborhood.
Bread occupies a special place in our memory, souls and imaginations. I can still taste that bread even though it’s been 20 years of yesterdays.
Bread is a gift and right now the Journeys are in the gift business. They use wild yeast and some ancient grains, most grown in Tehachapi: red fife, spelt, rye, purple barley and einkorn. They sell their bread at Luigi’s, Prime Time BBQ Meats & Deli on 20th Street (Tuesday through Saturday), the eastside farmers market on Saturdays (in the Kaiser parking lot). Laura also bakes the bread for the Padre Hotel and Moo Creamery.
Good, hearty bread that turns Honey Nut Cheerios into a breakfast imposter. Bread that would make the “Rugg” proud.
