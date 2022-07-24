 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HERB BENHAM: I showed him — and that hill

Herb Benham column

Herb Benham

 The Bakersfield Californian

There is a moment before you tumble off a bike, when you think you might save it, stay upright and continue as if it were a close call but not a fatal one and, in doing so, not besmirch your athletic resume and cycling reputation. Heroic effort comes with a cost. What was bad will often be made worse.

You might as well give a windup toy another half-twist. Put topspin on a forehand. The toy, the ball has extra whoomph and properly struck, explodes when it meets the ground.

Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.

Coronavirus Cases