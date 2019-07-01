A friend at the pool walked over to the lane in which I was swimming and said, “I’m so sorry you are leaving the paper. We’re going to miss you. Be proud of what you’ve done.”
I thought she was going to thank me for my service much in the same way someone might a veteran recently returned from combat.
This wasn’t the first time I’ve heard this since writing the column announcing that I had made the cut and will continue writing for the paper.
My intent was to be funny in “This could have been but isn’t my last column," but evidently I may have missed on both the humorous and clarity parts.
In addition to illustrating how differently people read, it shows how tough it is to be funny.
Shafter’s Dolly Hei sent this quote from William Humphrey: "There is nothing on earth harder than being humorous, nothing worse when you fail."
Shafter’s finest also wrote this about the almost goodbye column:
“Scared me for a minute there with the Friday column. I'm not ready to let you go yet and glad to know I don't have to. Hope you hang in as long as the paper does, though I know you might be ready to hang up the job and just be free to chase up and down the state after those grandbabies, not to mention travels to exotic places with Sue."
•••
More on the “I almost let go of the branch column” from Linda Sparks:
“I just finished reading your column,” wrote Sparks. “Something I look forward to every day. I am so sorry to see you go. You always make me smile, even laugh out loud. You will be missed. Enjoy your retirement. And I’m grateful for your body of work,”
Linda & Carl Sparks, faithful subscribers for 50 years
I ought to threaten to retire more often.
•••
The column on my stiff neck elicited this response from Jo Ann Mendiburu:
I feel your pain. I too have every kind of pillow imaginable. Had a knot the size of a golf ball on my neck. Thankfully found Cherie Barrow. She has saved me with massage therapy. On F Street. Her # 472-2808. Can't live without my monthly treatment now. Good luck.
The advice is flowing on stiff necks. This from Shirley Skenfield, who writes:
“Read your column today about neck pain. I have the same trouble. Tried some CBD balm. I think it helps for sleeping if I put it on at night. The biggest help is a massage from Linda at Foot Reflexology (Stockdale and California near Vons). She does a 30 min body and 30 minute foot massage. I wear shorts because you soak your feet. She starts working on your face and head while the feet soak a few minutes, then does the feet and legs.
"It costs $35 and I tip well. I try to go every couple weeks to al least get some relief from back and neck problems."
•••
Meanwhile, I realized my stiff neck coincided with the dust-up at work but maybe more importantly with a decision to quit drinking coffee for the summer.
After not drinking coffee for a week, I had a delicious mocha at Cafe Smitten, one of the best mochas I’ve ever had, and my heretofore stiff neck loosened up about an hour later.
I checked with Dr. Google. Along with headaches, people can experience neck and back pain when they stop drinking coffee. Dr. Google suggests quitting slowing rather than going cold turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.