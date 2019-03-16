Last spring, we put turf in the backyard. Turf as in artificial grass. Turf as in it’s green and looks good year-round.
It wasn’t cheap but we have one of those backyards where things don’t grow well because there is too much shade. What we grew best in the backyard were weeds. We’re good weed farmers. If weeds were a cash crop, we’d be rich.
With weeds, you don’t have to try that hard. You can water weeds or not water weeds. You can stay at home on the weekends or go away. Weeds are like a good retirement plan: They grow whether you’re asleep or awake, home or away and paying attention or not.
A few people were appalled that we chose turf. Turf is hot, they warned. Turf doesn’t breathe. Turf is not natural. Turf is like putting on a big toupee. You’re trying to fool people into thinking you have hair when you only have a few strands.
I thought about laying the turf myself. Thought about it but if I did it, it would look like I did it. I might as well perform my own knee surgery.
I called a company. A good company. A company with men, who were working men with skills, not men masquerading as such.
The job took about a week. The crew dug, stripped, added, compacted, watered and laid. The men had machines and when the men and the machines had done their work, we had a beautiful green carpet.
We were amazed. We were in love. We were basking in compliments.
The turf looked like an art installation. Something that Christo might have done and Jackson Pollock could have painted.
The first impression was startling and that’s all you care about is the first impression. Beyond green. Beyond level. Beyond temporary thus, a backyard brush with eternity.
A couple of weeks ago, I noticed something. The turf had weeds growing in it, on it and maybe through it. Waves of weeds.
There was crabgrass, I knew crabgrass but the other ones might have been chickweed, pigweed, lambsquarters and creeping Charlie.
Wait a minute, weeds? Don’t you realize that men have dug, compacted, laid, killed and stripped? Nothing can grow in there. It is physically impossible for anything to make it through.
If it was physically impossible, why were weeds physically visible and why were they physically sprouting in our beautiful artificial green lawn?
Maybe there was dirt on top and some weeds don’t require that much soil in which to grow. I don’t know. I had turf and I didn’t think I’d ever have to ask weed questions again.
I dropped to my knees to weed the artificial lawn I had gotten because I didn't want to weed anymore. I had wanted to stand proudly and survey the turf and not kneel like a figure in a Millet painting.
Some of the weeds came out easily. Not the crabgrass. The crabgrass had roots, as if it had penetrated the impenetrable turf wall. Same with the chickweed, pigweed and creeping Charlie, which broke off when I tried to pull it, giving it the boost it needed to spread to the rest of the turf lawn via a series of interwoven, underground turf tunnels.
People talk about the inevitabilities of life. Add weeds to death and taxes. Add weeds because no matter how sturdy you think your coffin is, how thick your sidewalk or how impenetrable your turf, weeds are waiting to prove you wrong.
The lawn is still green. Two shades of green, but green. That’s the first impression. Look, but don’t look too long.
