I still haven’t killed my first mosquito. I’ve had lots of opportunities but these little ___ (fill in your favorite colorful word) are turbo-charged and smart. It’s as if this species, Aedes aegypti, "an aggressive, day-biting mosquito, which has the potential to spread viruses such as dengue fever, yellow fever or Zika virus” to quote an article in The Californian, can read your mind.
“I’m going to kill you, you little so and so, if it’s the next thing I do.”
“No, you’re not. I know when you’re going to swing and where.”
I ordered Repel, a mosquito repellant, through Amazon. It’s about 85 percent effective. Reader Linda Feist suggests taking three vitamin B6 (100 mg) at the same time because the mosquitos don’t like the smell and will leave you alone. Might my family and friends feel the same way?
***
When all else fails, and all else has not failed, read the obits. They can be a source of humor and ideas and sometimes suggest music you haven’t heard and books you haven’t read.
Charles Webb, who wrote the novel “The Graduate,” died recently and I had no idea what a character he was and I’ll bet you didn’t either. Webb took the vow of poverty and he took it seriously.
He gave away the $20,000 he received for the film rights to “The Graduate,” then all the VIP passes for the premiere and then the copyright to the novel to the Anti-Defamation League, a group he admired.
“When you run out money, it’s a purifying experience,” he told the Times of London.
Many of us have been there — purified and out of money. Although rather than taking the vow of poverty, poverty took the vow of us.
“He lived in campgrounds and shelters,” Webb’s obit read. “And once spent three years in a Motel 6 in Carpinteria.”
I’ve been to that Motel 6 and it’s pretty lean. It’s impossible to steal anything there unless you strap the whole hotel to the top of your car.
***
It seems that almost everybody has ice maker problems and if yours hasn’t quit yet, don’t celebrate because quit is on the way.
Nancy Hess has a temperamental ice maker and eventually turned to what she calls “08er ingenuity” by duct taping up the freezer light switch (which was somehow precluding her ice maker from making ice, don’t ask me how) and “It’s Ice Ice Baby!!”
***
Nancy, along with her husband, Roger Hess, is one of the great voices in the Bakersfield Master Chorale.
The chorale recently lost Dave Waterman and I don’t know who will take his place. In addition to his voice, easy acceptance of people singing next to him who were just winging it, Dave was in charge of putting up and taking down the risers before concerts. Without Dave, members of the chorale are standing on stilts or jumping a lot.
Dave recruited many of us to help, and without trying or even mentioning it, awakened our sense of shame. If he could give so much and show up the day before the concert and lug those heavy risers, chairs and railings from the BMC trailer, we could darn sure help.
One day, weaker than a kitten’s kitten, I was struggling with fastening one riser to the next. Dave looked at me, smiled and then reached into his oversized white plastic bucket and handed me a large rubber mallet. I asked him what it was for.
“We call that the persuader,” he said.
The riser was persuaded and so was I. Dave persuaded me of several things, one of which was “This is what service looks like. It does not call attention to itself, it does not brag, it just shows up and quietly makes life better.”
