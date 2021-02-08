Smart money, informed money and clean-air-loving money favors having a gas fireplace over the traditional wood-burning one like we have.
“We put ours in about five years ago before our big remodel and have never regretted it,” wrote Pete Tittl, the deal-sniffing savant.
“Government subsidies helped with the cost, we went with Econo-Air and they did GREAT work and even filled out the rebate paperwork to get our check. Two in our house, bedroom and living room. They heat up a substantial part of the house, one has a blower, there is NEVER anything to clean up and turning it on is a mere push of a button. And the environmental issues. You don't have to pay attention to 'no burn' days.”
When a guy goes all caps (GREAT/NEVER), you know he’s jazzed.
***
Pete is point and Richard Eckhoff counterpoint in the wood vs. gas conversation.
“I live in Springville and so I burn wood for heat. I enjoy buying or cutting my wood, loading, unloading, recutting and resplitting it to fit my stove. I look with pride at my full woodshed,” Eckhoff wrote.
“One stove keeps my entire home comfortable. I look forward to the winter ritual of getting up on cold mornings, wrapping up in my robe while feeding my pups and building and lighting the fire.
“One of my dogs loves laying in front of the stove. I’m not sure if it is for the warmth, or if she just enjoys watching the flames. Straining to hear the furnace click on or off, is not the same as listening to the pitch in the pine kindling pop and crackle. Watching the static flames of a gas-fired log can’t compare to the dancing, changing flames of a wood fire, or the wavering glow of the coals before I bank the fire and head to my cool but comfortable bed with a down comforter drawn to my chin."
****
You know what I’m glad to see? Yeast back on the shelves, at least at the Smart & Final on Golden State. Yeast was scarce for awhile because people were hunkering down and thought they could bake their way out of the pandemic blues.
***
Talk about sweet. Talk about touching. “The Dig” (Netflix) is another winner from the “Ask Glenn” movie pick list. Based on a true story and set in 1939 in Suffolk, England, the movie is about Basil Brown, an amateur excavator (his word)/archaeologist hired to dig up the huge mounds on Edith Pretty's property. He comes across the skeleton of an 88-foot ship dating to the Anglo-Saxon period (Sue Brunning, curator at the British Museum, called it "one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time") and then the burial chamber within the ship, filled with a treasure trove of almost perfectly preserved artifacts, made from gold and garnet.
It is beautifully shot and exquisitely acted by Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and the rest of the cast. There is a five-minute stretch toward the end that is one of the most touching mother/son scenes ever shot.
***
Nothing like 10 feet of snow to brighten our drought-leaning spirits. California could use about 10 more feet but at least this is a start.
***
Kathy Iturriria wrote in regards to the notes column about the heart-shaped York Peppermint Patties seemingly tasting better than the round ones and then ups the ante.
“I, like your Sue, love Swedish Fish. Having them in heart shape for Valentine’s Day takes them to a whole new level of love. I recommend getting her a package so you can have her singing Bono’s line, 'One man come in the name of love.'”
***
Delicious food recommendation of the week. I suggest you try the Cali cheesesteak sandwich at Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli close to 20th and F downtown.
It starts with a toasted Pyrenees roll, thin-sliced barbecued tri-tip, provolone cheese and caramelized bell peppers and onions.
They also have outstanding french fries. This is a charming place with a great outdoor seating area. For takeout, call 325-3354 or order online at ptbbq.com.
***
Suzanne Brierley offers a perspective on getting the COVID vaccine.
“I also got my vaccine, but at Kern Medical. I volunteer there but the other day they were taking walk-ins — not sure IF they still are doing that. I realize people are frustrated but everyone will get their vaccines — I think this is as unchartered territory as is this pandemic — we will be OK.”
***
Correction for the column about Sequoia Paint Co.’s new owners, Galen and Krista Harris. Krista was a kindergarten teacher at Stockdale Christian.