The right lens fell out of my reading glasses. I popped it back in. A few minutes later, the lens fell out again.
I hate to give up on a pair of reading glasses. Especially when one of the lenses was still good. The other wasn’t bad but it was popping out like a boy spitting a watermelon seed.
I tried the glasses on with one lens in and one out. Besides not being a real good look, everything was blurry. It was like staring out the window of a spaceship that was moving too fast.
I couldn’t see but my circulation had improved. It was like having the window open in your bedroom. My right eye was no longer a shut-in.
How about if I closed the right eye? That was better. I’ve known one-eyed people and they seem to do fine.
I don’t know why the lens started popping out. I hadn’t sat on the glasses. I hadn’t bent them.
One minute, the frames were holding the lens tight and the next, the right one was falling out. That’s like a lot of things, most of them bad things. One minute you’re feeling spry and the next, you’re whistling in the graveyard.
I tried snapping the lens back in. This was delicate handwork, work I am known for and revel in. I have patient fingers that could fix watches, if in fact I could fix watches, which I can’t.
I snapped in the lens and it seated perfectly on the inside of the frame but the lens bulged out on the other side. I reversed it, trying the outside first but then it bulged on the inside. I felt as if I were fencing with Lucas Dobrzanski and was always one step behind.
No reason to let the perfect interfere with the good, I always say. Or say, quoting Voltaire, who said it first. I could still use the glasses even if one of the lens was not perfectly seated.
I put on the glasses. The key was to move slowly. Hold my head straight and level as if I were balancing a plate of fruit on top.
I turned my head like an eagle perched on a high rock, surveying the landscape. The lens popped out mid-survey. Good thing I noticed it before stepping on the lens and grinding it into the floor with my bare feet and bleeding out on the oatmeal-colored carpet.
It wasn’t as if I didn’t have other pairs. I probably have 10. I have one in the car, the garage, my desk, my bedside table. They are everywhere.
However, if I abandon the pair of glasses with the noncompliant right lens and move one from its present location, the entire reading glass configuration topples and the next place I find myself I will be without a pair of glasses. I’m better off closing my right eye, or taping the lens to my eye socket with duct tape when I want to use that pair.
I have options and time. More time, obviously than one should have. That much, I can see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.