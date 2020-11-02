A friend turned 50 recently. I'm happy to have friends still turning 50. The only thing better than 50 is if he was 10 years younger and turning 40.
Steve is a children's musician, a modern-day Raffi. He gives concerts in libraries, schools, driveways and at children's festivals. Hullabaloo is the name of his band.
Hullabaloo has been shut down because of COVID since February. He's gone from playing seven concerts a week — sometimes two in a day — to playing virtual concerts and then playing virtually not at all.
"At a certain point, people aren't looking for more screen time," Steve said.
I mention music and musicians because in some ways our lives depend on them. Not our eating-and-drinking life but our life-worth-living-life. Without music, we're sunk or at least sinking and wafting closer to being enveloped by alluvial slime. Include art, great books, compelling stories, terrific meals and anything else that delivers the daily reset that keeps life fresh.
Musicians have taken as big a gut punch as anybody. With the collapse of the CD market, live performance provided most of their income and there hasn't been a lot of that in the last eight months. Who could blame them for folding their musical tents?
Except I don't think they are. I don't, if music is a calling or its own incurable virus but the musicians I know are not giving up.
For instance, my turning-50-friend. For his birthday, he wrote a song called "It's Not Over Yet." It's a charming, light-hearted look at getting older, going to the dermatologist and getting some good news, visiting his mom who's seen better days, and remembering and missing his dad. Overall, things are good and it's not over yet.
Not for him, musicians across the world or my son Herbie. I'm betting on an outpouring of great music and art after we get through this. Joy too. It's not over yet.
***
I put a vest on the other day for the first time in months. It feels good to be able to say I put on a vest.
Vests are a perfect Bakersfield thing. Who needs arms?
I love sweaters but when was the last time you bought a sweater? "You" being men. Women are sweater people but around here it's all about a man and his vest.
***
We had cannolis from GhilaDolci Bakery. The only thing better than a vest is a cannoli. These were sensational. They fill them when you pick them up because they don't want them to get soggy.
***
I'm not looking for another technological challenge. I don't leap out of bed thinking, "I can't wait to figure out why the key fob to my Jeep won't work even after I've changed the battery twice and regardless of how hard I press on the black plastic two-bit, could-they-have-spent-less-money-on-it key fob."
I gave up printing my own stamps when I couldn't get the stamps to center in the labels the company provided. I spent two hours and seven or eight trips up and down the stairs because I wanted to be in the stamp business. Why don't I just start printing my own money?
I threw away the stamp-making supplies. I'll go to the post office. I like the post office. I don't have a problem with the post office.
Now, it's a key fob that is failing. The plastic face is worn off so it's hard to tell which button opens the car and which locks it unless I draw a happy face on open and a sad face on closed. Happy or sad, neither button works.
What's wrong with a good old-fashioned metal key, which works better in a literary sense anyway. Although you might say, "I give you the key to my heart," you'd never say, "Here is my heart. Good luck trying to open it with a key fob."
***
Musical recommendation of the week preceded by my standard disclaimer: I'm probably the last person in the world to have heard this song by John Mayer called "In the Blood."
What a song.