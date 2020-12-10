There were two people in my life who, when they looked at you, looked through you. One was Ron May, the man from whom we bought our house, and the other was Dennis Ralston, the great tennis player and coach from Bakersfield who died Sunday in Austin from brain cancer at 78.
There was a difference. Ron was testing your mettle, taking your temperature with a turkey thermometer because he suspected you were not as tough as he was and even if you were, he was willing to make you prove it.
Denny looked through you because he was curious. He was interested in who you were. If anything, he was searching for clues that you might be game for his dry sense of humor.
It helps to be a kid, but there are certain people who are bigger than life. They seem capable of blocking out the sun or making it shine brighter.
For many of us who grew up at the Bakersfield Racquet Club in the 1960s, Denny was that man. The level of tennis at the BRC was high for a club in a town of then less than 100,000. BRC players won 100 national titles.
Denny, however, was something else. He was the stuff of legends. He vaulted from competing with the best adult players at the club starting at age 11 (and often raging against the injustice of losing to men three times his age by throwing his racquet against the fence or lofting it onto the roof at Franklin School next door) to winning the Wimbledon doubles at 17 with Rafael Osuna while still a student at BHS. His trajectory continued as he became a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion, being the No. 1 player in the U.S. for three straight years, beating Rod Laver in five sets at the Pacific Southwest tournament at the L.A. Tennis Club while serving 23 double faults (the serve was Denny’s Achilles’ heel) and later coaching the Davis Cup and players like Chris Evert. He got so good so fast that local players scrambled to fashion their own Denny stories.
“I always tell people that I beat Denny the last time I played him,” said Alan Hodges, former manager of the Racquet Club. “I was 17 and he was 11 and even then I lost the first set.”
Denny’s trajectory was so dramatic that he had good reasons to ditch Bakersfield but didn’t and it wasn’t just that his parents, Bob and Roberta, lived here. Word spread quickly when he returned to town. There was no better entertainment for a tennis player than watching Denny hit a volley, something he did better from the baseline than most did leaning over the net.
“Denny was loyal to Bakersfield,” said Steve Newbrough. “He knew where he’d come from and he was proud of it.”
Denny was loyal to Bakersfield and to friends like Gary Perreira, who he coached at Cal State but more importantly made him laugh. He invited Perreira to travel to Mexico City with the U.S. Davis Cup team that he was coaching. When the Americans went up 4-0 on Mexico, putting the match out of reach, Denny asked Perreira if he wanted to sub in and play doubles. Perreira declined, citing embarrassment, but the story illustrated both loyalty to his friends and family and a wicked sense of humor.
•••
Denny was human and even the great ones are not spared the trials that test, define and sometimes break us. Denny died the day before Chuck Yeager, the war hero and test pilot who first broke the sound barrier.
Although few can match Yeager’s experiences during World War II and his subsequent, almost superhuman feats in a plane, both men could also claim near-death experiences: Yeager in a crash in 1963 after ejecting from Lockheed NF-104 aerospace trainer and Ralston embroiled in a decade-long addiction to Oxycontin (he had close to 18 knee surgeries) that he overcame after his family intervened and convinced him to enter the Betty Ford Center.
Denny talked openly about his addiction. He wanted people to know. He wanted to help if he could.
•••
Through a college teammate, I reached out to Chris Evert, whom Denny coached for six years.
“After my dad, Denny was my traveling coach and the only one I had,” Evert said on the phone from her home in Florida.
“We needed someone who knew modern tennis and the players and Denny did.”
Denny was smart and knew with someone as accomplished as Evert was, when to push, pull and when to do nothing at all.
“He didn’t try to change my game but rather add to it,” Evert said. “He didn’t want to touch my groundstrokes, but he helped with my serve and volley because he was a consummate volleyer. He taught me how to use my hands better, not to muscle the ball.”
At the time, Evert had lost 13 straight matches to Martina Navratilova. Ralston encouraged her to take the net rather than play from the baseline but Evert was stubborn.
“‘Go to the net,’ he said. ‘You can beat her.’”
For the first time in 14 matches, she did. Attacking the net and winning.
“My first approach shot went to her backhand and her passing shot went short into the net,” Evert said. “The second time I went in. Martina floated it long.”
The pair became closer still when Evert traveled to Dallas to work with Ralston, when he was coaching at Southern Methodist University.
“I got to know his family and see what kind of father and husband he was,” Evert said. “He was very loving with Linda and very present with the kids.”
•••
Monday night, after league play, I walked by Court 6, the first court in the back row closest to Pine Street. Although it was dark, I remembered Denny on that court, hitting the crispest volleys you could imagine. One after another, as if anyone holding a wooden Jack Kramer racquet could do it.
I walked toward the front of the club and looked up to see the large American flag waving slowly in the nighttime breeze. Denny’s club, Denny’s town and Denny’s time. Here’s looking at you.
Herb Benham is a columnist for The Bakersfield Californian and can be reached at hbenham@bakersfield.com or (661) 395-7279.