HERB BENHAM: Hello fogginess, my old friend

Fog. Remember it used to be like this.
Teams occasionally wear throwback jerseys that evoke the good old days and there is throwback chewing gum like Clove and Blackjack. Recently, before the rain came, which has a retro quality itself given how rare it has become, we had throwback weather.
Fog. Days and days of fog. The day before, the day of and the day after.
It was comforting in a way, because it seemed familiar. Fog was like an old friend that had been gone for years and one day reappeared on our doorsteps.
Well, hello. Good to see you again. We thought you were gone for good but now you've returned.
I must say you haven't lost a thing. You're as white and cold as you've ever been. As quiet, too.
It was the sort of fog that made blankets, a fire, wool socks, sweatpants, a hoodie, a wool cap and thick gloves seem as attractive as they ever had.
Fog shrinks a town, a neighborhood, a block. Instead of hailing forth and conquering the world, it moves you to take a more local approach. Stay close to the house and keep your forays to a minimum.
Given that this fog was a colder, more bracing variety, for people who like to exercise, there were the daily conversations — some with other people but many with oneself.
Should I take a walk? Should I leave my cocoon and get on a bike? There was a lot of back-and-forths. Yes, no, maybe, are you kidding. It was as easy to talk your way out of it, as it was to bundle up and brave the elements.
There were conversations with people who lived in the northeast, the southwest, the northwest.
"What's it like where you are?" “It's lifting here. How about there?"
Weather is always a juicy topic of conversation but the cold and the fog were parsed like Bible verses. It means this but it could mean that. Fog had its moment and received its due.
Fog became a subject of humor. One friend sent a photo of Panorama bathed in glorious sunshine. The photo, we discovered 45 minutes later when we were riding up Panorama in an icy cold fog lockdown, had been taken last spring.
Those who grew up here remember when there were five seasons — spring, summer, fall, winter and fog. Fog was impressive enough to have its own season.
Given the wide-eyed imagination that children enjoy, it's hard to know how long the fog season was 50 or 60 years ago, but it seemed like months. If not months, every bit of six weeks.
Six weeks, no break and as thick and white as New England chowder. The only way out was March or traipsing over the mountains.
The reward was fog delays. No school until later. No getting up in the dark and the cold.
As kids, we slept on a screened-in sleeping porch upstairs and when the fog set in, four of us kids snuggled extra deep under our covers. If somehow you forgot to pull the quilt over your head, you'd wake up sometime in the night with cold red ears.
Mom loved the fog like sun worshippers love the sun. If the fog was wet enough and lasted long enough and included, in the interim, a few rainy days, and some sun when the weather pattern changed, the field mushrooms were sure to appear.
I was her aide de camp, apprentice, second in command, and we'd fill bags with the large, pink on the inside, sheer white on the outside field mushrooms. Bakersfield was rich with happy hunting grounds that included the foothills near Edison, the sewer farm east of Cottonwood and the huge fields west of Oak Street stretching to Old Stockdale.
Fog was our friend and still is. The recent run of foggy days makes us appreciate home. Appreciate warmth. Appreciate when this old friend slips away and spring takes its place.