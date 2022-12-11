HERB BENHAM: He was the finest man most of us had known

Sarah was standing by the wrought-iron gate when I arrived. Rob's truck was parked in the driveway like a horse awaiting its master.
"I've been sitting in the truck on and off today because when I close my eyes, I can still smell him."
"Him" was Rob Baker. "Him" was the finest man many of us have ever known. "Him" was husband to Sally, father to their adult children Thomas, Katy, Sarah and Maggie, and grandfather to Graham.
Rob died of a heart attack while cycling near Hart Park the day after Thanksgiving. He was 66. If there had been a list of who was going to be the next to go, Rob wouldn't have made the top 50.
Rob grew up downtown and returned to Bakersfield after graduating from UC Davis to start a family. First, he had to convince Sally that it would be a good idea to move to Bakersfield rather than stay in her native England. They met in Thailand and their love story blossomed while studying in an ag exchange program in New Zealand. Rob was persuasive and, as persuasive as he was, convincing Sally to move to Bakersfield might have been his greatest sales job ever.
We raised our kids together. Sally and Rob were better at it then we were. They pretty much set the standard for the neighborhood with all the young families back then. They made it look easy, as if they could raise your kids, their kids too and still have enough time for a glass of wine on the deck afterward.
Not only with kids. It was the way they fixed up a house. The way they transformed yards into gardens — everything they touched flourished. The way Sally found treasures at yard sales and swap meets and, with a soft cloth, a bristle brush or a fresh coat of paint, made them look like family heirlooms.
I've never met a couple who were as well-matched as Rob and Sally. If they had a disagreement about anything, no one ever saw it. If relationships are like carpentry, most of ours hang together with spit, glue and nails. Theirs was tongue and groove. The corners fit and so did they.
Rob was comfortable in own skin, in his marriage, in his unfancy, mostly cotton clothes and in his job with The Wonderful Co. as vice president of grower relations.
"Rob made everything look easy," Sue said. "He was always so welcoming and easy to be around."
Rob was not complicated. That doesn't mean he wasn't smart, because he was, but he didn't beat you over the head with his expertise. He knew what he knew but it wasn't critical that you knew that.
Rob was as close to looking like a movie star as someone could who had worked more than 35 harvests and spent a lot of time outside checking, with his small magnifying glass, whether the pistachios were ready to harvest.
Every guy who knew Rob wanted to look like him and grow older like him. He was handsome but he never knew he was handsome or carried on like he was.
Rob didn't grow old, he grew more distinguished with each passing year.
"He won the fine wine award," said friend Harry. "He got better with age.
•••
Rob was a farmer, and a good one, but he was more than that. When Rob planted seeds, the seeds grew into people and the people became his friends and those friends became friends. Maybe there was somebody who didn't like him but you'd have to look for a while and if you found him, wonder why.
As many friends and admirers as Rob had, his family was the center of his universe. There was nobody he'd rather spend time around than Sally and the kids. He was proud of his children and should have been: farmer (Thomas), vet (Katy), nurse (Sarah) and biomedical engineer (Maggie). However, it wasn't just their careers. They are solid, they have their feet on the ground and they love one another and like spending time together. How often does that happen?
"He'd come over every Sunday when they were at the beach and I'd make him breakfast," Sarah said."The first thing he'd do was sweep the deck."
That's what dads like Rob do. If they can't make the hurt go away from work or a relationship, they sweep the deck.
He worried about his kids but it was love-worry. He wasn't overbearing about his involvement but it was clear that he was a lifer and would be there until the end.
***
He accepted everybody. Our three boys and Katie looked at him as a second dad. He had a relationship with each of them individually and recognized the good things about them. That's easier when things are going well but Rob didn't distinguish between the good and the bad times.
"I remember my last conversation with him," said Herbie, a musician. "He told me how much people had enjoyed the music I had played at Imbibe."
Ten other people had a similar story and here is why: He was dependably positive whether he was saying hello to you or goodbye.
The day after he died, we met at the Bakers' house. Rob was not afraid of cold water and whenever we joined them in Cambria, we would jump in the ocean together. In his honor, 25 of us jumped in the pool in their backyard. The water was not warm. He would have been there doing his signature cannonball.
I've never seen so many people hug each other as on that day. No one was alone for long and that's the sort of spirit he engendered. Rob was a bridge between people.
The Baker clan came over 20-strong to our house after our Thanksgiving dinners. Rob led the way through the back gate and he was the star of the party. Then he joined the kids at his nephew's house in the neighborhood and stayed up until 9:30.
Rob was a farmer and even when he wasn't working, he went to bed early and got up early. Staying up until 9:30 was unusual. He was in high spirits.
Friday morning after Thanksgiving, he got up early and made everybody breakfast sliders. That's what fathers do. He wanted everybody to be well-fed. Rob made taking care of people look both incredibly easy and like an art form.
The night he died, there was a sliver of a moon lying on its side with two thin curvy lines defining the edge. I'd never seen two before but there it was.
I don't know what it meant, but it was rare, graceful and beautiful and it reminded me of Rob.
He was the finest man most of us ever have known. I've said that already but it's worth saying twice.
•••
The family is dedicating a bench at Jastro Park in Rob's honor. If you see it, sit down and take a load off your feet. Rob would want you to be comfortable.