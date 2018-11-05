I wrote the first part of this column (see below, starting with “Looking back”) last week, before we moved from our downtown offices at 17th and Eye to our new digs on Pegasus Drive out in the puckerbrush. I was sad then but now I’m singing a new tune and loving the melody.
I don’t know why I was getting so weepy about leaving downtown. Today was our first day at our new digs on Pegasus. I’m in love.
Everything is new. Fresh carpet. Fresh workstations. Fresh office. Fresh doughnuts in the break room.
I have windows and a view of the lawns outside the printing press. The grass seems greener here. I haven’t seen any nutgrass yet.
Why was I so in love with old? The old newspaper building? Old this, old that.
Isn't it enough that I live in an 122-year-old house? You want ghosts. I’ve got ghosts. You want dead bodies buried under the foundation, I have them stacked up like a New Orleans cemetery.
The office on Pegasus has new carpet, the walls are freshly painted, the trees are not mature.
I’ve had it with mature trees. Limbs are always falling off. If one falls on your head, you’re a goner.
My commute was nine minutes this morning. If you had a nine-minute commute in L.A. or the Bay Area, you’d be doing a victory dance.
Anything is possible. My columns might improve although it’s hard to imagine how they can get any better. Everything is new and maybe it’s time to highlight the new in newspaper.
•••
Looking back, I remember my first day at The Californian. I had covered a football game between Foothill and BHS and returned to write an eight-inch story (not long) that took me two hours (too long) to write.
I looked around the room. There was noise, reporters bantering with each other and banging away on Coyotes (early computers). It was alive and it was beautiful.
I worked at a newspaper (I didn’t really, I was a freelancer then). It felt good. I understood why people turned down other, more sensible careers and threw their lives away for this.
There is nothing like a newsroom when it comes alive late in the afternoon and early evening. It hums. Stories are being reported and written. Deadline pressure is coupled with performance anxiety. Everybody wants to have the best story in the paper the next day.
The grand, funky old building on the corner of 17th and Eye made that job seem important. Made it feel as if you were part of a tradition that went back before people walked on two legs. Other people had done your job before you (probably better) and others before them.
I felt honored to work there. I laughed hard. The people were smart (some were strange but entertainingly so) and the ambitious were headed toward bigger and brighter stages, but a reassuring number were homers and had grown up in the valley or put roots down.
Every time I entered the building, I felt like I was a member of a secret society.
I’ll miss the doves that perched outside on the window ledge (it was a big day when I got a window seat). The doves would stay a few minutes, enjoying the view from three stories up then fly away.
Today we embarked on our own new adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.