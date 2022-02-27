HERB BENHAM: Guilty of looking good

The three worst photos you'll ever take (besides your booking photo) will be your driver's license, your passport photo and the one when you win the jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino.
A close fourth is the photo the red-light camera takes when you roll through a yellow light (my story) or run a red (theirs).
Harried, bleary eyes, squinting suspiciously from the driver's window.
The photo and ticket came in the mail:
"Date of violation 1/21/2022.
"Description: Failure to stop at red light.
"Location: California Avenue and Stockdale."
When I went to the court window to pay the ticket and they told me how much the fine was, I booked a court date. For $200, I'm guilty. For $469, I'm going to court.
Instructions for going to court included no sunglasses, tank tops, tight tops, slinky tops, revealing tops, crop tops, short skirts, sequins, hats, nothing you'd wear out on a Saturday night, sundress or strapless dress, any top with spaghetti straps, T-shirts (especially ones with beer, drug or sexual references), anything you would wear to the zoo or to do yard work, athletic attire, baseball caps, jeans — unless they are the only long pants you own — clothing that is too small or too large, clothing that reveals your underwear, shorts or cut-offs, flip-flops, athletic shoes, high-heel spikes, open-toed shoes, beachwear, lots of jewelry, especially if it makes noise when you move, sunglasses, unless medically prescribed and nothing to raise the ire of the judge.
How about my new dark blue Lululemon pants, the ABC classic-fit ones. My intention was not to upstage the judge but the new Lululemons might be more stylish than what he was wearing if he even was wearing pants. Aren't judges like newsmen sitting behind the big desk — half the time they're dressed in their skivvies?
I imagined the judge calling to me, "Hey, Mr. Lululemon. Not only are you not guilty but I'm eliminating your fine. Speaking for all of us in the court, thanks for cutting the rug in style."
To complete the outfit, I wore a rose-colored dress shirt and a blue wool vest, even though temperatures were starting to climb into the high 70s and the parking lot was one of those treeless affairs that made anything but swimwear seem ill-fated.
My court date was set for Monday at 12:45 p.m. and when I arrived, the waiting room with the blue chairs outside the courtroom was filled. I sat next to a dark-haired, solid 30-ish guy who was looking at his phone. I asked him why he was there.
"I just got out of prison. I'm trying to get my license back."
I didn't give him my standard speech about the wisdom of staying out of prison because he probably already knew it or if he didn't, may not have been in the mood to hear it for the first time.
On my right was an older man with slicked back gray hair, dressed in jeans and a sweatshirt. He looked like he could have played in The Strangers, Merle's band. I asked him the same question as I had the man on my left.
"Speeding — I made a right turn onto 24th Street off Oak and when I looked behind me, the light had turned green for the 24th Street traffic heading east and there were two cars that were going really fast so I sped up and moved over so I wouldn't get hit. That's when the cops pulled me over for speeding."
"His defense," he said, would be to talk about how much faster the drivers behind him were going.
I advised him, as his waiting-room attorney, not to focus on the "life is not fair" strategy but mention that he was afraid of getting rear-ended by the two speedsters.
He seemed to consider it, but soon returned to "life is not fair." I told him I thought it was unwise, but if he wanted to call me as a material witness, I was available. Parading as a witness in front of the courtroom could be an opportunity to show off my Lululemon pants to both the judge, clerks, bailiff and crowd of soon-to-be admirers who were sitting behind my first-row seat.
Before the session began, the bailiff turned on a 10-minute video on the do's and don'ts of the courtroom. The first version was in English and the second in Spanish, delivered by a dashing Robert Tafoya. Robert looked good. Robert looked 20-years-ago younger. Whatever Robert had in his medicine cabinet, I wanted in mine.
The first cases were two Punjabi men and a Punjabi woman who had an interpreter. All three had gone through camera red lights and each pleaded guilty. That was quick.
Our options were guilty, not guilty and no contest.
"If you plead guilty or no contest," the judge said, "I'll knock your fine down to $365. If you plead not guilty, the only thing we can do today is schedule you to come back for a trial."
Another court date? My time wasn't worth much but even with the Lululemon pants we might be creeping into the "life is short" realm.
My turn. I stated my last name. I tried to smile but I was wearing a mask. I tried to look famous but that didn't work either. I had several speeches planned, some amusing and others sprinkled with folksy wisdom but instead, I folded and pleaded no contest. The clerk wrote me a red receipt, I left the courtroom, walked next door and paid the fine — $437.95 — which was higher because it included driving school.
I could have used an attorney, waiting room or otherwise. I may have lost but the Lululemons no doubt won the day.