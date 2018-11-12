At the store, I bought a loaf of Greenlee’s cinnamon bread, a sack of Pedigree for mature dogs and a bag of avocados.
I wasn’t planning on the avocados, but when they’re 10 for $5, what am I going to do? Ten for $5 is almost free. They might as well be giving those away and turning down gifts is not a good precedent.
“Why did you get so many?” Sue said. “They’re just going to get rotten.”
“Rotten?” Eventually, everything is going to be rotten. In the meantime, I propose that we enjoy the fullness of life.
Then I got tough. In my mind. I composed a speech that I did not deliver: "Listen, girlfriend, I could have brought you home anything. Diamonds. Plane tickets to Paris. However, because I love you, I brought you the pride of Peru, Mexico and California."
What I actually said: “Have you ever heard of guacamole?”
That wasn’t a question, it was a statement. That wasn’t a statement, it was an invitation to a party that happens anytime there is a bowl of guacamole on the table.
Remember the first time you tasted guacamole. Remember the first time you said it? “Gwa-ca-mo-le.” That’s a word you never get tired of saying.
“Saying” or eating. Of the 10 best dishes you’ve eaten, at least four have involved guacamole. Creamy guacamole, hot guacamole, spicy guacamole, guacamole of the you-couldn’t-stop-eating-it variety. A delicious batch of guacamole will make a bowl of chips disappear like a guacamole magic trick.
You wonder why I bought 10 avocados? Talk to Mr. Guacamole. He’ll tell you why.
How about a turkey and avocado sandwich? An avocado snatches turkey out of the realm of ordinary and launches it into greatness. Avocados are so creamy, delicious and intriguing that you can leave off the turkey and couple it with lettuce, mustard, pepper jack and a dash of mayo and still have one of the best sandwiches on earth.
Wonder still why I bought 10 avocados?
You don’t like salad? An avocado will dress up a salad like a red tie does a gray suit. An avocado will stand up to the bitter arugula everybody is so gaga over and make it palatable.
Grandmother Sidenberg had avocado trees at her house in Santa Barbara. As a kid, you’re not sure what to do with avocados other than throw them at your older brother who probably had it coming.
Then, one day it happens. It probably was a Mexican restaurant. A bowl of guacamole appeared on the table accompanied by some warm, salty chips and you were gone.
That was really made with avocados? Those green things with the strange shape? Consider me previously ignorant but count me in.
Dad loved avocados, When I eat an avocado I think about him. I like to think about my dad just like I like to think about avocados.
Dad appreciated buying in bulk. He liked more rather than less. He was that way about avocados and he was that way about life.
We ate every avocado. Sandwiches, salads and when they were mushy ripe, guacamole. Ripe avocados. Just like life.
