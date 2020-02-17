The good news is Bob Price will still be writing for the paper. Good for him, better for us. If there is bad news, and I consider it bracing rather than bad, it is that Bob will be joining KGET-TV 17 as digital managing editor, whatever that means.
Bob has worked at the paper for nearly 32 years. He’s been through layoffs, hiring freezes, moves and vegetable Fridays. He’s enjoyed the salad days and the single-packet-of-saltine-crackers days.
Bob has seen a thousand people come and go, which is not as ominous as it sounds. People who leave, almost without fail, move to bigger papers, get better jobs and make more money. They seem happy and I can’t understand why.
Bob will end up in that category because usually people land on two feet and do so with a smile and a swagger. They wave to those of us left behind and visit once every five years or so and we are grateful for that.
Bob has done a million things on the paper: sports reporter, business reporter, entertainment reporter, metro reporter, metro editor, opinion editor, features editor. He’s done nearly everything but print the paper, sell the paper and deliver the paper but given that he works late and hard, he may have done those things too.
Other than the late Steve Swenson’s article titled “Dead horse near road raises stink” (funnier than it sounds), Bob wrote my favorite piece of all time during the appearance of the Hale-Bopp Comet in 1997. Bob found Hal Bopp, the Kern County oil and gas supervisor for California, and wrote a column about Bopp and the comet:
"Friends and colleagues, it seems, are beginning to wonder if there's a Bruce Wayne-Batman kind of relationship between the mild-mannered petroleum engineer and the giant celestial snowball," Price wrote.
"Oh, sure, Bopp will offer a succession of alibis for each odd coincidence. He will point out, for instance, that Hale-Bopp is hurtling through space at 27 miles per second, while he, on the other hand, has not exceeded the posted speed limit since he was 19 years old."
Willing subject, able author. The piece was droll. “Droll” is hard to pull off in print, unless you’re Bob.
This new gig is all well and good for Bob — new job, new salary, new office, new friends — but it leaves me in somewhat of an awkward position. I am now the most senior member of The Bakersfield Californian staff. I thought about using older but I figured that it might be understood if I did not.
Everybody else is gone. Gone, dead, retired or making more money in other places with brighter lights and more adulation.
Panicking, moaning or self-pitying seemed reasonable but then a wave of maturity entered even though I hadn’t asked it to.
At work, and I’m not sure how or when this happened, the building has a chunk of young, smart and talented people.
At home, in the neighborhood, it’s no different. At least the young part, but I’m sure they are smart and talented too. There are kids everywhere so they must have been smart, talented and maybe lucky enough to have something to do with it.
New can be terrifying, and some of us should be alarmed because we are solidly on our way to being yesterday’s news, but it can also be exciting, gratifying and promising. “Promising” in that not only is there a tomorrow but a day after tomorrow and a day after that.
Thanks, Bob. I’m it now, but it’s not bad. I have a front-row seat as people around me are shooting their arrows toward the sky.
