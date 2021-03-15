HERB BENHAM: Goodbye, Big John

Two things stand out in Big John’s legacy.
John Arias knew how to mix paint. You could bring him a splinter from a 100-year-old piece of siding on your house that, like the lyrics from "Willin’" stated, “had been warped by the rain, driven by the snow ... kicked by the wind, robbed by the sleet and baked by the sun,” and he’d be able to match the once white, maybe cream, or they probably don’t make it any more color.
John, who died March 1 at age 71, worked at Sequoia Paint Co. forever and saved my bacon many times. I’m thinking he did the same for other people, too.
If you come home with the wrong color, brush it on a window frame or roll it on a wall, things can get awkward. People could get testy. Women-people, wife-people, people "who know your weaknesses better than they should" people.
John Arias was willin' and he’d give you that "I understand your dilemma" look.
John also made a lot of friends with Big John’s BBQ Seasoning. He made a sensational dry rub, and there are a lot of them, but John’s was as good as they get.
John used to put the dry rub in quart-sized paint cans before he turned fancy and started bottling them in plastic jars.
I gave a can to Jack Phillips, a friend in San Diego who knows his way around a barbecue, and he started ordering Big John’s by the case. Jack is a lawyer and used to give the rub to friends, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t get the nod on a few cases because of Big John’s Seasoning. At least you had to hear him out.
John sold the dry rub at the store but if you bought enough paint or if he liked you, he’d give you a can or a jar. Big John, we are going to miss you to say nothing of your eye for paint and dry rub.
***
I was talking to a friend this morning and she told me that besides maybe looking at a root canal she had gotten her catalytic converter stolen recently. This slew of catalytic converter thefts has been widely reported but I wanted to understand it better so I called John Axt from John Axt Auto. There are a few like him but John’s one of the last of the honest auto mechanics meaning he doesn’t pad, exaggerate or take all your money although he’s taken a lot of my money over the last 30 years but maybe that has to do with the kind of cars we’ve driven.
I asked him about catalytic converters.
“People are taking them because they have precious metals inside,” John said on the phone (John’s always got time to talk). “I think they can get $100 to $200 for them.
“I had a customer across the street from Flood Ministries who came over and told me he had forgotten his lunch and when he came out to his car that there was something underneath his car. It was a floor jack.
“The thief had the car jacked up and was scared off when he returned. With a good Sawzall, it takes about 10 minutes at most to steal one.”
These things aren’t cheap (catalytic converters remove carbon from gas and are required in order to get smogged). A new one can range from $400 to, if you have a Prius like one of John's customers, $2,200.
***
This sounded right. The children’s author Norton Juster, who wrote “The Phantom Tollbooth” died recently. His friend and fellow author Mo Williams tweeted Tuesday that Juster "ran out of stories & passed peacefully.”
If you die when you run out of stories, I’d been gone a long time ago.
***
I had the best steak. A New York steak made from American Wagyu beef that I bought from Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli on 20th Street. It was expensive but worth every dollar. A revelation. American Wagyu beef is the best of both worlds: the robust flavor of American beef and the buttery marbling of Wagyu.
***
Musical recommendation of the week:
As you know I’m high on Brandi Carlile, who is a part of a group called The Highwomen which also includes Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires. Their song “Crowded Table” is really good, especially the chorus.