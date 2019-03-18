Done. Done, but not finished. Done but the Kern County Soccer Park will live to see another day, another league and another generation.
After 41 years, John Trino, with an assist from the Board of Supervisors, has handed the keys to the soccer park to Cal-South, a soccer organization based in Santa Ana. The deal is 98 percent done and if it collapses, then I'll get another column out of it.
Maybe this handoff doesn’t seem like a big deal, but if it hadn’t happened you might as well have detonated an atom bomb under the 21 fields sitting east of Hart Park and at the base of the now green foothills because that’s about how usable the park would have been.
The rabbits would have been happy. The squirrels too. The gophers would have thrown a rave.
The Kern County Soccer Park has been one of Bakersfield’s crown jewels. It’s up there with the bike path. Stack it next to the affordable housing, easy parking and being centrally located.
The park goes back a ways. In 1977, Trino and a core of soccer enthusiasts like Bill Baker, Dan Imes, Richard Peoples, Trice Harvey, Gene Tackett, Mary K. Shell and John Gotjen leased 100 acres on Alfred Harrell Highway from the county to build the park.
The park opened in October 1988 and included an appearance by Pele, arguably the greatest soccer player of all time.
Lots of people have helped, but Trino has been the constant from the beginning. Not everybody likes him. Not everybody has agreed with him. Not everybody matters because what Trino cares about is keeping the park open, something he has helped do by loaning it money during its lean times. Good things like soccer parks are not automatic.
Trino has taken a lot of heat for the $6 parking fee and $60 game fees. That $6 helps water the fields, mow the fields, line the fields and maintain the infrastructure, which includes four major concession stands, men’s and women’s bathrooms, a 60-foot trailer that operates as a staff office and tournament headquarters, an information and tournament center, an employee rest area, a beautiful new gate, two lanes in and out and 700 mature trees.
Nothing automatic about that and nothing bad either.
The Kern County Soccer Park has never received a dime of government funding. People think it does, but it doesn’t. It’s been run by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and, in this case, nonprofit means it hasn’t made a profit either.
No profit but the benefit to the community has been immeasurable. More than 300,000 players a year use the park. Do the math over 40 years and that adds up to millions of times kids have played in a beautiful, safe park rather than in the alleys or streets.
The park has brought money into the community. It’s also green space and no city can have too much.
When Trino called a few months ago and said he was giving up the park, it was easy to understand. He’s 78, has been fighting esophageal cancer and 40 years is enough.
Trino gave notice and also gave the Board of Supervisors the name of Cal-South, the Southland soccer organization.
The board negotiated with the company and leases were signed recently and Cal-South takes over next month.
Based in L.A., Cal-South has more than 150,000 players. It has been using the park for years and is familiar with its players and leagues.
Humans are never (or rarely) happy and no doubt somebody will find something to dislike about the new operators. However, if they can do a decent job, keep the park open for generations of soccer players to come, this is good.
Change may involve paying more. It’s worth it. These are your kids. This is your community.
Let’s hope it’s the beginning of another 40 years. Well done, John Trino. Good save, supervisors.
