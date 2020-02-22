A neighbor ran by. She’s lived here forever, she’s been running forever, but I don’t feel like we’ve seen each other forever.
Funny how that happens. You live six blocks from somebody and your flight paths don’t cross. This time they did and it felt like a 20th Street miracle.
I nodded, she nodded and because she was going at such a temperate pace both of us could nod, follow it up with a back and forth and still, she wouldn’t be down the road.
Runners call that a talking pace. Mature runners call it the only arrow left in their quiver. Most feel lucky to still have string in their bows.
“Herb, you look good,” she said as she broke the invisible line where I was standing and through which she was crossing.
I wasn’t running or moving but if I had been, I would have developed a spring in my step.
“You look good,” will do that every time. Especially when you draw out “good,” as in go-ood, which she didn’t do but could have done as easily as she didn’t. I put in those extra syllables because they didn't hurt anybody and because she’d never know.
Her comment was not flirtatious. Not a bit. “Good” was good but not that kind of good.
There may have been surprise in it as in, “I wasn’t expecting you to look this good and had I been a betting woman, I would have bet that you weren’t going to look good at all. I would have put my money on bad.”
In other words, it was almost a question as in “You look good? How is that possible?”
Had she been able, in this brief span of time, to both mine her thoughts and express them, she might have said, “You’re standing on two feet, not leaning against the car, on a cane, balanced on a walker with crushed yellow tennis balls on the two back legs or in a wheelchair with an American flag flying proudly over the top.”
I wasn’t wearing those massive sunglasses that wrap around your head, extinguishing all available light and removing the possibility of looking like somebody who is anybody other than well on their way to the place where the sun doesn't shine anymore.
It was a qualified good. A good in light of what could have been a much grislier affair. Good could have been a sympathetic nod and a somber dispatch to her husband that night at dinner.
I felt like it was a vote of confidence. A way of saying, “Hang in there. Clearly, your best days are safely behind you but in a certain light, at a certain time of time, wearing a certain color shirt, it’s OK.”
She ran on. Not fast but she ran. Good for her. Good, because good now can be sweeter than it’s ever been.
