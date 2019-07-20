He’s way too modest to think I’d write about him, but I’m not waiting until he’s dead. As fit and healthy as he is, he will probably outlive me and I will have lost my chance altogether.
Friends call him Glenn. Longtime friends call him “Money,” for his ability in high school and college to shoot the jumper. Shoot the jumper and make the jumper.
Glenn Hammett and I have been friends for 45 years. Great friends for 40. Best friends at work for the last 30.
Before me, Glenn was friends with my brother, Derek, at Highland High School. Then, he was close to our siblings, parents and now our children. If he knew our grandchildren — Andrew, Nora and Lillian — he’d probably like them too.
He finds the good in people (sometimes it’s a stretch), which is another way of saying that Glenn is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met. If I asked for a witness I bet I’d get a chorus of “Amens.”
Glenn embodies many of the best qualities of people who live in the Valley and this dusty old town. He is generous, humble, a good listener and funny.
I mean funny. You remember the people you laugh with. Value the people you laugh with. Know that laughing, if it is not life extending, is life improving and makes life worth living.
We’ve laughed hard. The kind of laughing where you are bent over, sweating, can’t breathe and, still, you don’t want it to end.
I’m funny, or at least I used to be, but Glenn is funny in a dry, surprising, I-didn’t-see-that-coming-way. He catches you off guard and sometimes off guard is the best kind of funny.
When we weren’t talking about the Lakers, the state of the union or about why our kids wouldn’t listen to us, we laughed. Levity made the serious stuff manageable as it usually does.
That’s only the half of it. Half of what makes this man a good man. If you have a company, or want to start one, people like Glenn are at the top of the call sheet. Never says no, comes in on Saturdays on his own time, always tries to help.
Kind of the opposite of me — always says no, never comes in on Saturday or any other day.
If this were baseball, he’d be a utility man. Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. Can play the infield, outfield and even throw a bag of salted peanuts four rows down and three seats over.
After 31 years with The Californian, Glenn is leaving to start his own freelance business. I’m happy for him, He is a gifted graphic artist and anybody in their right mind would hire him because besides all the stuff I mentioned, he’s good. Call it an advertisement but call it the truth.
There are work spouses and work friends. With work friends come camaraderie. With camaraderie comes celebrating the good and surviving the bad, but doing both together.
A good friend is money and the only currency in life that matters. Money makes that shot every time.
