We saw one of Sue’s favorite cousins recently and had a chance to catch up. We have eight kids between us — four each — so catching up took awhile. They mentioned their son in Seattle. I was surprised to hear he had moved from Salt Lake City.
“Is he still working for the gaming company?” I asked, knowing he was in software but not completely sure what software was other than it was the opposite of hardware, if that’s still a thing.
“No,” said his father.
“Who’s he with now?” I asked.
“Google,” he said.
Google? I may have heard of them. Small, inconsequential company in the Bay Area.
Google is a home run. The answer to every parent’s prayer: “Please God, give my child a job. Even better, one with Google. If you do, I will never ask for anything again.”
Most of us, shallow, name droppers that we are, might have taken the occasion to brag. I would have worked it into every other paragraph:
“We could Google the name of that wine or we could just ask my son because he works for Google.”
Our humble cousins chose not to do a victory dance. They mentioned his new employer as if they were almost apologizing for his success. They didn’t say how much he made but I’ll bet it was a boatload.
Imagine when their son called and said he had gotten a job with Google. Most parents would be doing handsprings, backflips and high-fiving everybody within 10 square blocks.
We have terrific kids. They are solid, hard-working and are with good companies but none of those companies start with G with the red on top and blue on the bottom.
Forget about the kids, who cares about them anyway, how about me? There is a good chance I’ll never get the Google call: “Herb, we’ve been studying your resume, and in addition to your preference for buying shoes from Hong Kong after seeing a pop-up ad, we think you’d be a good fit for our vision and creativity department.”
I’m not saying I’d even accept the call or consider the job offer but it would be nice to be asked so I could say, “No way I’m leaving my job with a newspaper for a company that might not be around 500 years from now.”
What’s so great about working for Google? Free breakfast, lunch and dinner, coffee and juice bars scattered throughout the campuses, amazing thinkers with their own Wikipedia pages and “access to celebrities and other thought leaders.”
Employees are encouraged to bring their dogs to work, there are massages, matching 401(k)s, new dads receive six weeks of paid leave, and moms can take 18 weeks. Google has fitness classes, gyms, intramural sports, showers and scooters.
The company has an 80/20 rule “which allows Googlers to dedicate 80% of time to their primary job and 20% working on passion projects that they believe will help the company.”
Employees are encouraged to read and can get extended time off to follow their passions and Google has amazing death benefits if you die because your work life is so fulfilling and you are having so much fun.
That’s not for me. I’m staying here in Bakersfield where my phone number is 661-395-7279, email address is hbenham@bakersfield.com and I’m available on Facebook, Twitter or just Google me under "he buys about any shoes from Hong Kong."
