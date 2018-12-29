Since Christmas vacation is a good time to see movies, we bought tickets for a Wednesday afternoon matinee of the new Mary Poppins movie.
I went with a troubled heart, troubled because I’d read a review of “Mary Poppins Returns” in the L.A. Times and it wasn’t a “run out and see this movie right now” kind of review. The critic talked about the music being unremarkable, featuring the sorts of songs you hardly remembered when you left the theater.
“Would you like to see the movie with me?” Sue asked the day before.
Yes, because you believe in the power of movies like small children do Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. Sue’s face is rapt in theater light and sometimes it’s still the previews.
Like most people, we loved "Mary Poppins." What’s not to like given it’s charming, magical, innocent, funny, delightful, touching and educational? Julie Andrews is reason enough to see it a dozen times.
I hadn’t been to Maya for awhile and when we walked into theater 13 and looked around, I remembered what my friend Bob, who had been there recently, had told me: Maya has been remodeled and they’ve removed a bunch of seats and put in recliners.
Recliners, like the one you have at home. The kind some wives aren’t crazy about on Sunday during football season. The kind that tilt up, back, way back and include a foot rest that moves slowly down field like a good screen pass.
Sue couldn’t figure out how to work hers. I offered to help. The offer was not met with a positive attitude and it looked like we were on our way to a movie divorce.
Movie divorces are distinguished by two previously married people sitting one seat apart looking straight ahead. Usually, one of the principals has an attitude. Given the particulars, you can probably guess who that was.
I knew my way around a recliner and within seconds, I was way back, with my feet way up and I was way happy. I can’t speak for the person with whom I had entered the theater.
The movie started. If the movie disappointed, like the Times' movie critic said it might, at least I would be comfortable.
I liked the first scene, the second scene and the third.
The dancing and choreography was dazzling; Emily Blunt, the new Mary Poppins, was crisp and fun to watch, and Dick Van Dyke steals the show with a cameo near the end.
Here’s your strategy: Put Julie Andrews out of your mind, forget about the original music and let the charm of the first movie rest in peace and enjoy what the second one has to offer.
I did and was happy. Forty-five minutes into the movie, I was also asleep. Dead asleep in my new recliner. When I woke up, Emily Blunt was singing “The Place Where Lost Things Go.”
The song was lovely and I looked next to me to see the tears glistening off Sue’s cheeks but I was sitting so far back in the recliner I couldn’t see her. For a minute, I thought she had gone to the place where the lost things go and left me behind. With a mighty effort, I lifted my head off the headrest and looked to my left and there she was, smiling and not lost at all.
When the movie ended, no one moved. That’s usually a good sign because people don’t want to break the magic spell and go home. I didn’t move because I had melted into the recliner like wax.
I recommend the movie. Modest expectations may enhance the experience. The recliners won’t hurt either.
