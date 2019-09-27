The brown leather recliner was sitting on three good legs, the fourth bent sideways like a twisted ankle. I tried fixing it, but I might as well have been an orthopedic surgeon with a medical degree from a box of Cracker Jack. The patient lived but wouldn’t be dancing the tango soon.
“You ought to take it to Quality Refinishing,” suggested a friend and I did.
I like the address. Sumner Street. East side. Across from the old Southern Pacific Railroad line. Close to TNT Automotive & AC Repair, Triple A Meat, Bakersfield Hardwood, Flamenco Fireplace Specialists and down the street from a building that looked like ancient Greek ruins without the ancient or the Greek part of it.
Liked the address because people work in this neighborhood (save the settlers in the homeless encampment further east). Sumner, East 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st usually mean more affordable rents, savings that I like to think are passed on to customers.
I have been treated pretty well east of Union at old Bakersfield classics like Bud’s Brakes, Bob’s Auto Glass and Clerou Tire Co. This is where you go when stuff breaks, falls apart or stops working.
IF THIS FURNITURE COULD TALK
The place is a mess, but a pleasant, welcoming, interesting mess that puts a customer at ease the moment he or she steps through the door, signaled by the buzzer that sounds like a fire alarm. There is dust but what do you expect? Quality Refinishing, owned by Jim Barlow, restores, refinishes and repairs furniture. The 10,000-square-foot building (previously home to King Bearing) is a throwback to an earlier time and a time earlier than that.
It feels like all of Bakersfield has passed through here. Passed through, stripped, sanded, stained, sprayed and polished.
If furniture could talk (and some of the chairs, pianos and china cabinets in the front room might ask, “When are you going to pick me up? I’ve been here a year and a half.”), it might tell stories about old Bakersfield families, cool living rooms and houses with shiplap siding made of redwood.
Pam Brito is the gatekeeper. Enter from Sumner and Brito rises from her desk in the office to the left of the front door with bars on it to greet you and asks how she can help. If the answer is yes, Brito writes a work order that will be tacked to the wall in the break room along with 20 others and then ignored by the shop’s three-man crew.
Not ignored as in not-done but ignored as we know what we have to do and we will do it.
Don’t bother bringing in your grandfather clock that hasn’t worked for years because, although Brito will sympathize with you, they haven’t fixed clocks since June, when Bob Barlow, Jim’s father, died.
There are 60 clocks in the room next to Brito’s office that will be telling the wrong time for eternity or until Quality Refinishing replaces Bob.
“We’ve called everybody and told them we can’t fix their clocks and that they should pick them up,” Brito said. “Many of them can’t even remember bringing them in.”
The biggest chunk of the shop’s business was never clocks anyway. Quality Refinishing works with designers who want to lighten the color of a coffee table so it will go with the rest of a client’s furniture; handles fire and water damage claims; touches up a dresser that has been dinged for stores like Red Door Interiors; replaces a leg on an antique love seat that a customer’s dog chewed; and refinishes the top of a kitchen table that was compromised by a daughter who spilled nail polish remover on it.
“Harvey Hall was a good customer,” Barlow said. “He raised St. Bernards and kept the puppies in the kitchen where they chewed up every piece of furniture they could.”
FOCUSED ON THE WORK
Ten thousand square feet can house a lot of furniture but not all of it belongs to current customers. There are pianos, chairs and dressers brought in and never picked up because people got bids on jobs and when they realize it was more than they planned on spending, declined to retrieve it. Customers also die, get divorced or go broke.
Then there is Bob’s stuff. Jim’s father started the business in Pumpkin Center as Pumpkin Center Antiques 40 years ago. Bob had trouble throwing anything away.
“He’d say, ‘If I can fix it up, we might be able to get $10 for it,’” Jim said in the tone sons often use for their fathers that is a combination of love and exasperation.
There is an almost completely restored Chris Craft boat, several stoves, a Jacuzzi, fridges, a large corner window, hundreds of chairs, gliders without cushions, six pianos, armoires, a long sofa and a houseful of furniture from an estate sale that was too good of a deal for Bob to pass up.
Barlow tries to go to the dump once a week, but there may not be enough weeks, yard sales or dumps to clear out the dusty corners and hidden rooms in the shop.
Barlow cares but doesn’t. He’s more focused on the work (Brito calls him an artist). Barlow loves the different woods — oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, rosewood — and the work itself.
“One of the best things I ever did was the phone booth that they used in ‘Back to the Future,’” Barlow said. “I did everything including restoring the light that would come on when you opened the door to the phone booth.”
Barlow straightened the fourth leg on the recliner. The patient is thriving. Call it east-side magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.