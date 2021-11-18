HERB BENHAM: Get it while it's hot

I just checked my ad. That's three times in an hour. Eight times today.
I'm selling an "acrylic clawfoot tub." The tub is in "great shape." It's beautiful and although it looks heavier than all get out, it isn't. Another selling point! A person of average stature and strength could pick it up, wave it over his or her head and do bench presses with it.
What's even more beautiful is I am back in the game. Back in business. Part of the selling and buying world.
I'm a retail player. The world is my playground and who knows where the buyer may come from, what their story might be and how much money they will give me.
We all have some Yard Sale Betty in us. We can criticize the gene that makes people tack paper notices on telephone poles, unfold their 8-foot tables, rise early on a Saturday morning and arrange their wares as if they were in the show window at Bloomingdales. We understand the sales fever even if we don't want to admit it.
Our neighbor likes yard sales and has hosted several in the last year. Friends contribute, friends sit with her in their folding chairs, friends bring doughnuts and coffee and friends aren't in a hurry to be anywhere else but with one another selling, chatting and visiting. Some of it is an antidote for the loneliness of the last two years and there is no better way to exorcise the demons than holding a yard sale.
However, don't underestimate the thrill of selling something. It doesn't matter what the amount is — $2, $5, $15 or $40, — it is the satisfaction of offloading stuff that is no longer useful or for which you don't have room and turning it into a handful of bills. Fun money, ice cream money, lunch money.
It's almost better than making a zillion dollars because a wad of bills is immediate, visceral and tangible and no one loses sleep over how you might protect it. If these boots were made for walking, this cash was meant for spending.
Take my friend Steve, the Roger Federer of surfers, who may have as many surfboards as Federer does racquets. He buys boards, he collects boards and boards find their way to him from friends and people who live inland but harbor ocean and surfing dreams.
He was full to the gills with boards and they were leaning against fences, the backside of his house and in his office. It could have been his wife who suggested that he thin the herd and thin he did. He sold seven boards, had a thousand cash in his pocket and for a moment, he was rich.
Then, he did what any sane man would do in his position, he spent it all on a new custom board (or two), and burned through the money like Grant took Richmond. That's spending-money not hoarding-money.
When I listed the acrylic clawfoot bathtub (still available) I looked over my transaction history to see what my sales record was. I have had a string of successes about which, in the absence of any career or financial home runs, I can feel good.
I sold two "stand-up paddleboards," an "elegant wine bar" with storage in the back, an "incredibly beautiful wine cooler," five super healthy sago palms (you want them, you dig them up) and a Milwaukee 120 V handheld blower. I can't remember what I sold them for and what I did with the money but I remember the glow I had when the transactions were complete, especially when somebody else dug up those sago palms.
I checked the new ad again. Thirty-seven views and no offers yet? What's wrong? Is it the photo? The acrylic clawfoot tub (still available) is sitting on a cracked cement garage floor and in front of a distressed round wooden table, half a bag of potting soil, an old gray bike with a basket on the front and an abandoned rain gutter leaning against the workbench. The tub doesn't say "Buy this." it says, "I am a refugee. Please call somebody."
That's OK. I'm up to 103 views and I have two people who have asked if it's still available. I'm hot and soon, so will be the water running inside of the acrylic clawfoot tub.