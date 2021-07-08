HERB BENHAM: Game, set and match for Federer

A friend sent this recently near the beginning of Wimbledon:
"Tune in if you have time. Nearing the end of Fed's beautiful career."
We did, Federer fans everywhere did. Even though he lost Wednesday to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter finals in three straight sets, we are glad we did because not to have watched would have seemed disloyal, especially in light of how much joy Federer has given over the years.
One of the great things about "nearing the end of Fed's beautiful career" is that it has had a long tail. His career has lasted for almost 24 years (Federer turned pro when he was 16). Nobody does that. Not in tennis, not in sports.
The average career length for an NFL player is 3.3 years, the NBA 4.8, MLB 5.6, soccer 8 and tennis players between 10 and 15.
Tennis players have a longer span but normally by their mid 30s, even the greatest of players are near the end and the mid-range players are toast with butter and jam spread over them and are being consumed by the hungry hoards following them.
Up to now (and this match showed an exhausted Federer who may not have recovered from previous matches like he once could), not only has he defied age but redefined it. Redefining what is possible, which is a comfort, as well as a challenge to his fans, because "if he can do that, maybe I should stop complaining because I can do whatever I'm doing."
Federer turns 40 in August. Never has there been a 40-year-old tennis player who has competed at this level.
Things go south and indications are, they may be starting to. Getting up on your toes to serve, and when you arrive, being able to hit it at 100-plus mph and spotting it in the corners.
Then, the lateral movement. Moving side to side, chasing shot after shot in rallies that often exceed 15 or 20 exchanges.
Lose a quarter step and you're on your way to Monday night league tennis at the Racquet Club with Scott, Glenn and Chandler.
Federer has played in an era of great champions. Even if you struggled with Djokovic on his way up (his parents didn't help with the likability factor to begin with) and though he may never be warm and fuzzy, what a magnificent champion he has become.
Nadal has been equally resplendent. Never a bad word, a show of temper, berating a linesman or belittling an opponent. Nadal will go down as one of the great sportsmen of all time.
However, for the Federer fans who have drunk the Kool-Aid, and Federer is almost a religion, he is in another league. He has been this perfect blend of strength, speed and grace.
He is more than that because Federer graduated from athlete to artist a long time ago. What he does on the court is art. His masterpieces should be in museums scattered around the world that has embraced him.
Fans never tire of recounting Federer moments and rattling off career highlights:
1,242 wins (one of six players with more than 900 wins)
Matches lost: 271
Winning percentage: 82.1
Singles titles won: 103
Grand Slam singles titles won: 20
Weeks as world No 1: 310
Career prize money: $129,946,683
***
Federer probably should have lost in the first round of Wimbledon this year. Italy's Adrian Mannarino had him on the ropes until Mannarino slipped and had to retire due to injury. In subsequent rounds, the rust started to come off the magnificent Federer machine, and he slipped through, made the second week of the two-week tournament, reached the quarters and suddenly Federer fans were turning to each other on the invisible Federer network and saying, "Could it do it one more time?"
If it was going to happen anywhere, it was Wimbledon because Federer was born to play on grass just like he was born to play tennis, born to entertain and born to speak seven languages.
"This is Roger Federer. Watch out," said announcer John McEnroe.
This is Roger Federer and although he didn't pull it off and lost to a likable, hardworking, respectful Polish player who idolized him growing up, the match didn't take any of the shine off his legacy or dampen the feelings fans have for him.
Love affairs end but this one could last after Federer gives up playing competitive tennis. He may have a second, third and fourth act worth paying attention to.
I'll miss the draw sheets that Sue spread out on the table. Her clapping when Federer held serve or broke. A soundtrack that included somebody, either announcer, brother, sister or child, saying, "Can you believe that shot?"
Yes, we can because Federer has been a reason to believe.
There were tears at the end of the match Wednesday. In our house and probably in others too. Some were tears of joy, but not all of them.
There were also questions — Will he keep playing? How long will he play? Is this his last Wimbledon? — but for my money, he's answered every question. Federer has arrived and to paraphrase Rudyard Kipling, he has
"Talked with the crowds and kept his virtue
"Walked with Kings and not lost the common touch
"Filled the unforgiving minutes
"With 60 seconds of a glorious distance run."
Game, set and match.