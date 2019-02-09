Dean is good at directing traffic, which isn't surprising since he's been directing traffic most of his life.
Dean is Dean Jones, former basketball legend at Lincoln Junior High, East High, BC, USC and Campus Crusade for Christ in Canada. Jones was a point guard. He valued the interests of the team above his own.
These days, the 60-year-old Jones is a crossing guard assigned to Tevis Junior High at the corner of Pin Oak Boulevard and White Lane. He has an orange vest, a black, plastic whistle that he blows like he means it, a brown folding chair on which he rests between crossings and a good ear in order to listen to the kids.
“I love it,” he said. “It makes me feel like I am contributing.”
Jones is at his post from 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. The corner of Pin Oak and White Lane is no joke and when Jones pushes the button, blows his whistle, thrusts his stop sign skyward with his left hand, he looks over the line of advancing cars making eye contact like a quarterback surveying the secondary.
The surprise is not that motorists stop, but that they don’t break into applause at his precise choreography. Jones is engaged, in charge and might as well be leading a fast break against an overmatched defense.
Hoop dreams
If you were a basketball fan in the 1970s and '80s in Bakersfield, it’s easy to remember how good Dean Jones was.
“Lightning quick, sprinter’s speed, strong as a bull, great ball handler and passer, super smart on the court and a great leader,” said Glenn Hammett who played against him in high school and with him at BC.
“He was the consummate point guard.”
Jones might have never played basketball had it not been for Jack Brigham, a history teacher and coach who convinced him to try out at Lincoln, and may have never become the player he became without coach Ralph Krafve, who helped hone his skills at East High and BC.
“I learned so much from Coach Krafve,” Jones said. “He taught me about integrity and doing things the right way. I could call him at 2 a.m. with a problem and he’d say, 'Come over.'”
Jones helped East win the SYL championship, led the 1977-78 BC team to a state championship where he was named state JC player of the year, started at point guard at USC for two years and played pro basketball in Europe and Canada.
“We loved Canada and they offered me a 10-year contract to stay but it was time to come home to Bakersfield,” he said.
“Home” because Jones was part of a big family: He was one of 13 kids (seven sisters and five brothers).
“Home” because he had married Susan Jones (her maiden name), a local girl, and their family eventually grew to include sons Justin and Jasin and three grandkids, Jaycoi, 5, Jacob, 14, and 18-year-old Justin.
“Home” because his old mentor Krafve was here and Dean would eventually mentor other players and young people as Krafve had him.
Jones worked in the oil fields until Krafve convinced him to come to BC as his assistant and then eventually take over the program for eight years. He then turned to coaching his kids and grandkids while he worked for City Parks and Recreation for the next 24 years, retiring in 2011.
Leading a new team
“Retiring” or so he thought.
“I was lying around too much, getting fatter than I already was,” he said. “I needed something to do. I wanted to give back to the community, be with kids and this job was perfect.”
“This job” was being a crossing guard. He knew Adrian Dantley, a former NBA player had also become a crossing guard in Maryland and really enjoyed it. “This job” was part time and near his house.
Jones mans what he calls the “L” five days a week. At 5 foot, 10 inches and 290 pounds (his playing weight was 215), he is an imposing figure in the sidewalk. The traffic signal is bigger but not by much.
Jones punches the button, attacks the whistle, thrusts the stop sign up as if he is signaling planes to put on the brakes too and leads the children safely across the street. The children follow him. They are a team. The team goes to the promised land or no one goes at all.
