I shared my favorite underwear with a friend, but let me explain.
I’d fallen in love with a brand that promised “no wedgies,” a word I don’t often use or think about but which becomes pertinent when discussing underwear’s wear or purchase.
The description also included “classy,” “airy” and “contemporary” and if there is one thing I want from my underwear, it is contemporary.
What is classier and airier than something called Second Skin with its “silky soft, non-pilling micro modal fabric and a stay-put waistband that won't roll, bunch, or pinch?” They had me with “silky” but the absence of rolling, bunching and pinching cinched the deal.
Last week in the locker room, we were talking about underwear, which either indicates how thorough we are being or how desperate we are in the absence of anything more substantial.
“I’m looking for some underwear,” a friend said.
“You ought to try mine,” I said, not meaning the underwear I was about to don, but since I had not donned them and was holding them in front of me, he reached out and held them briefly much in the same way that Walt Garrison might a pinch of Skoal — between his thumb and forefinger — as if to test their Second Skinness. Then, he returned them to me.
The whole thing had taken no more than a couple of seconds but I was temporarily flustered and at the same time, I appreciated his interest. It’s not often a friend can walk the line between being interested in your underwear and not be too interested.
The next day I received three pairs in the mail, each individually packaged in clear, see-through wrapping. I had an idea:
How about if I gave him a pair? I knew it was tricky, because for me, as well as for many other people, it was unprecedented. I had never given a man underwear yet I was itching to do so now.
If I chose to do this, which I had, it would require rehearsal, something I did the next morning before going to the pool.
“I thought you might enjoy a pair of underwear,” but that didn’t sound right. Maybe if I substituted “appreciate” for “enjoy.” I was sure he would enjoy them but appreciation sounded more clinical as if this were a matter we were prosecuting in a lablike setting rather than being near buck naked in the middle of a locker room.
“Here, take these underwear and see if you like them. If not, I’ll take them back?”
“Take them back?” What was I thinking? Under what circumstances would I want them back? This wasn’t a blue blazer, something that could take a spin through Today Cleaners and become whole again. Undergarments are not the sort of thing that men routinely trade back and forth regardless of how scrupulous their laundry protocol is.
“If you like them, just pay me what I paid for them.” That wasn’t bad but I didn’t want him to think I was adding a handling fee to the price.
I handed him a beautifully wrapped pair of underwear in the locker room. He looked confused, surprised even, as if they may have been the first time this had happened to him.
“Take them, try them on and give me a bottle of wine if you like them,” I said.
“Whatever you do, pretend this conversation never happened.”
He laughed. I laughed. These days, anything will do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.