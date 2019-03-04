I thought it was time I was considered for the Bob Elias Hall of Fame when I skyed for an overhead during a tennis match the other day.
“You know, you really jumped for that overhead,” my partner said. “You actually left the ground.”
Thanks. I felt like I got high. I’m happy you noticed although when somebody jumps that high, it’s hard not to.
The Bob Elias Hall of Fame held its annual dinner recently and this year’s inductees included rider Dennis Watkins, wrestler Jake Varner, climber John Stenderup and Donald Valpredo for horse racing. All were listed as athletes.
“Athletes"? Who do you think you’re talking to here? Somebody who can jump so high that his partner says, “You actually got off the ground.”
I did some research. I didn’t want to jump to conclusions — although my jumping ability is well known — but since 1967, 220 people have been inducted into the Bob Elias Hall of Fame.
Qualifications include “may be living or dead.” I’m one of those. On some days, I feel like both.
I scrolled through the inductees. Nicknames don’t hurt: William "Buckshot" May, Bernard "Frenchy" Uhalt, Theo "Spud" Harder and Jordan "Turk" Eliades. No way a “Turk” is not getting into the hall of fame.
There are people like Rocky Rasley, who gets into the hall on the strength of his name alone. Turn him down and you might have to change your name and move.
I scrolled through the inductees looking for the soft underbelly. Mark Hutson? Come on. Mark was a great coach and he was inducted as a coach but I played basketball against him and he was an All-Star at holding your shorts when you got ready to drive.
When Mark played defense, you had a decision to make. You could go to the rack, but if you did, you were going in your underwear.
I called John Hale, a 1991 inductee for his professional baseball career, which included hitting two home runs off Nolan Ryan in spring training. I asked him what I could do to get in the hall of fame. He paused as if somebody had thrown him a curve and he had to step out of the batter’s box to think it over.
“Have you ever seen the movie 'Face/Off,' with Nicolas Cage and John Travolta?” he said.
He suggested that I might have to become somebody else to get in. "Somebody else"? Somebody else doesn’t have a win over Billy Shine. I’m probably the only guy in the hall with a win over Billy Shine or for that matter, who has ever heard of him.
I can ride a bike. So can a billion people in China, but the rules clearly state that you must have lived in Kern County for five years to qualify so they’re not in the pool.
I walk with a spring in my step. My gait is athletic. When people see it, they nod as if to say, “Why isn’t he in the hall of fame?”
I met Jack LaLanne's once. That’s worth something. After I had interviewed him, Jack looked at me and said, “Have you ever thought about getting in shape?” He obviously hadn’t seen me walk or heard about Billy Shine.
My resume includes football. When I was a senior at South High, a school noted for producing great football players, I was playing in a flag football game during PE when the quarterback lateraled to me. I broke around right end for a 14-yard gain.
“You’ve got moves,” said the late Larry “Lars” Lafond, my PE teacher as well as the varsity football coach.
I took that as an indication that I should have tried out for Brent McClanahan’s fullback position, Brent having moved on to the Minnesota Vikings.
I played C class basketball as a junior. Normally, C class is for freshman and sophomores. I think I played center. Hard not to when you tower over your teammates.
Nominations for the 2020 class are due by July 31. “Ben” has references. “Ben” suggests you start with Billy Shine — wherever he is.
