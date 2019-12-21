Milt Cole has already written his obit. It's short and there isn’t an ounce of "me, me, me" in it. The last thing Cole wants to do is call attention to himself.
I’d like to come back as Milt Cole (or his wife, Patty, who may be even nicer). The problem is, there’d be a line. A line that would stretch around the block, neighborhood and city.
The white-haired-forever Cole, 85, recently retired from being the senior pastor at RiverLakes Community Church after almost 50 years. (The dinner at Hodel’s — 350 people — sold out quicker than a Sting concert.) We’ll believe this retirement stuff when we see it as people continue to seek his kindness, guidance and wisdom.
Cole might shake his head at the “kindness, guidance or wisdom” description. He is more the good soldier type than the polish-his-buttons sort.
“The reality is that Milt is the spiritual father of RiverLakes Community Church," said Steve Downs, the executive pastor at the church. “We affectionately refer to him as the 'Pope,' because he is pretty much right up there behind Jesus.”
“Pope,” “Jesus,” “spiritual father,” when somebody starts throwing around those words, it behooves reporters to do their due diligence and look for some dirt.
I did and found this: He can’t stand staff meetings and is known for “his loving, but sarcastic and cutting one-liners.” Cole says things like "That is the dumbest idea I have ever heard" or "Who was the idiot who did that?” He confessed as much in his not-yet-published obit because he is not yet dead:
“He also enjoyed being a pain in the neck to the staff at church.”
OVERCOMING HURDLES
It has been quite a career for somebody who had no intention of moving to California, had never heard of Bakersfield (Cole came from Cleveland to work for Youth for Christ) and had a serious stuttering problem growing up in Maryland. When he told a high school teacher he wanted to be a preacher, she laughed at him.
“Patty and I were looking for a church when we moved here and settled on Fruitvale Community Church,” Cole said. “I was a youth pastor for five years and I could talk to kids without stuttering but I couldn’t get the words out preaching in front of adults.”
Cole read an article in The Californian about a speech therapist who was holding a three-day seminar at a hotel in L.A. The class cost $1,500 and there was no way he could afford it but a board member from the church had seen the same article and paid for him to go.
“It immediately made sense,” Cole said. “He said that tension causes stuttering and attacks the weakest part of your body. I spent three days learning how to breath and relax my vocal cords.”
At the end of the three days, the students had to stand at the top of the stairs in the lobby and talk to the people below.
“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” he said. “I used his technique and didn’t stutter once. That led me to accepting the senior pastor job.”
Cole was senior pastor for 24 years, and then transitioned to associate pastor when the church moved from Rosedale Highway/Patton to Calloway/Hageman in 1999, because he believed someone younger was needed to take RiverLakes to the next level. For the last 20 years, he has been associate pastor of senior adults, in charge of hospital and nursing home visits.
‘MAN WITH A SERVANT’S HEART’
When you hear the stories about Cole, the praise starts to make sense.
“Years ago a young couple visited the church for the first time and they were nervous, intimidated and unsure because they had never attended such a large church before,” Downs said. “As they tried to walk unnoticed through our lobby to the main worship area, their small son threw up all over the lobby floor. They were mortified and embarrassed.
“Right after it happened, a man came up to them and welcomed them and reassured them he would clean up the mess. He did and they had a wonderful experience in the church service.”
The family returned to RiverLakes the following week and was shocked to see the man who had cleaned the lobby floor and made them feel so welcome was actually preaching in the pulpit. The husband turned to his wife as Cole started to preach and said, "This place is awesome — they even let the janitor preach at this church."
Cole may have no bigger fan than Downs, the man who replaced him.
“I have known Milt for almost 49 years. He was my youth pastor, he baptized me, had a huge impact on my wife's turning back to the Lord, officiated at our wedding 38 years ago and he was the pastor who presided over the memorial services for my father, mother and sister.
“Milt is a man of grace, wisdom, mercy and compassion. He is the epitome of a man with a servant's heart.”
After our interview a couple of weeks ago, Milt (I knew him when he played tennis at the Racquet Club) asked if he could pray for me saying, “It may make you feel uncomfortable, but it will make me feel a lot better.”
I was honored. He felt better. So did I.
