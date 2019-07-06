Recently, I scheduled a massage with Linda at Foot Reflexology on the recommendation of reader Shirley Skenfield, who, like most people in the world, has a stiff neck.
During your massage, be careful not to say “Hurt me,” or “Please, hurt me.” Not only might the masseuse think she has a psychopath lying on her table, but a good masseuse can take you from 1 to 10 on the pain scale without flexing a muscle.
Massage is like hot sauce. Although you think you can handle Habanero Hot, safer to opt for suave with a light kicker on the backside.
“Please remove all of your clothes except your underwear and wrap up in this sheet,” said the receptionist, after she had guided me to my cool, dark room.
The room was dusk rather than dark. Massage rooms have a dreamlike feel to them. No matter how hot it is outside or what time, inside the room is cool and quiet, save whatever brand of Himilayan water music Pandora is playing.
I disrobed and wrapped the sheet around me, making sure it was bound tight and wouldn’t drop to the floor when Linda and I shook hands or bowed to one another. From then on, I kept my eyes closed not only because it is relaxing but I also don’t want the masseuse to think I’m eyeballing her.
“Lie on your stomach and put your face in the doughnut hole,” Linda said.
Planting your face in the doughnut hole is a signal that the massage is about to begin. You are leaving your former life, the life where you are unusually stiff even for an unusually stiff person and traveling to a new place. The land, in the words of the spiritual, “I Will Rise," where there is “No more sorrow, no more pain,” and where, by the end of the massage, you will float away as if on eagles’ wings.
The massage is working if you begin drooling through the doughnut hole. If you drool and your drool hits the floor and sleeps like the yo-yo trick, rock the baby, you’ve hit massage paydirt.
Drooling may lead to moaning. Nothing wrong with some light moaning but no need to overmoan. Moaning can be like barking. One dog starts and soon everybody in the massage parlor is howling.
The music was entrancing. It was like Irish cave music. The song, endless in length, sounded as if it were being sung by a sea creature with long black hair and a tail. Something, perhaps, in the mermaid family.
A good massage can unlock your innermost thoughts, innermost thoughts that included, given that my appointment was late afternoon, what I might eat for dinner.
I hadn’t had fried chicken in forever and I wanted it like I had never wanted fried chicken before. Maybe I should I go to Popeyes because they’re known for their fried chicken and I had never been. Vons was next door and they do a nice job with fried chicken in their service deli.
Thighs and breasts were a must, but what should my sides be? While Linda skillfully karate chopped my back, I decided on potato salad and pineapple coleslaw, if they had it.
“Turn over,” said Linda, deftly handling the sheet so it might stay intact, not get doubled up and spring open.
You can tell a good masseuse in the way she handles the sheet. The sheet goes up, the sheet goes down. The sheet slides this way, the sheet slides that way. Linda was a master of the sheet.
She started on my ears and head. What is it about that that feels so good? I was in heaven and on my way to Planet Ecstasy.
“It’s time,” she said.
No, it can’t be time. Please don’t stop. Don’t make me go into the harsh, undusklike light among people who will only make me stiffen up again.
I want to live here. On this table. I won’t be a bother and I’ll eat my meals next door at Vons.
Under protest, I dressed and floated over to Vons. Floated, if not on eagle’s wings, on chicken’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.