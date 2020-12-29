The Birds are back in town? If that doesn’t lift your spirits, then look up some morning and watch the wild geese fly over town, or on Monday, a rainbow around 9 a.m.
I saw two Birds, those electric scooters we had here a year ago, at the corner of 20th and Spruce. How much fun is that, side by side and ready to ride. Think about the Birds as you might water downstream in the river.
They may not always be there so when they are, float, glide and swim as if there is no tomorrow. In the case of the Birds, download the app and take a ride. They are super stable and you’ll feel like you’re 10 years old again.
***
Jerry Haner emailed in regards to former Fruitvale Junior High School Principal John Hefner who is currently fighting some health problems.
“Thanks for the story about John. He was at Fruitvale when our two kids were there! What a neat positive man!
“He even remembered them when I ran into him last year. And it had been at least 30 years ago! Amazing!!"
***
Sandy Sanford responded to the piece about Bakersfield tennis great Denny Ralston who died recently.
“I was the babysitter for Denny and Linda’s kids. One year they asked me to go to Wimbledon. We were there for two weeks and we stayed in a five-story flat in Chelsea, fed the pigeons and had tea parties with Charlie Pasarell and Stan Smith, with whom they wanted to fix me up.”
***
Highland High grad Kellie Black brought me up short in regards to the column mentioning Jeff Schmoll (a terrific athlete and a nice human). I may have gone over the top calling him one of the finest athletes Highland has ever produced.
“No disrespect to Schmoll but did he play in the NFL? (Doug Rogers). Did he win the state volleyball title? Did he ever make it to the state track and field championships? (Felix Elieff and Laurie Hagopian and maybe a couple of others). The Dow brothers or the Gonzalez brothers weren't anything to sneeze at, either. Then we have the women: Christy Cowen, Valerie Lee, Laurie Williams, Carla Gonzalez, Cindy Elizalde and, as mentioned above, Laurie Hagopian.
“And those are just the ones I remember and I graduated in '78.”
***
Cookie lover Lee Altmar writes:
”Herb, have you been listening in on my teleconferences? On Monday, a colleague mentioned that his favorite cookie is the Stroopwafel. Then I read your column today ... what a coincidence.
“Like you he misjudged the size of his coffee cup and his coffee tried to eat his cookie, too.
“I first met Stroopwafels living in Pittsburgh thanks to the Pennsylvania Dutch. Then there was Solvang and, finally, I was fortunate to visit the Netherlands a couple of times. Brought a big box home both times.”
***
Larry Dunn weighs in the column about trying to lift an 80-pound bag of cement:
Dear Herb:
“Congrats! You've shown wisdom beyond your years. By not moving that bag of cement and rocks, you've decided to age with dignity and caution. Who'd have thought it?
“I remember the last time I moved some 80 lb. bags of cement. My wife was standing there watching me, assuming it would be no problem. I got it done, but I've never been the same. Four bags or 6, I don't remember. And when you get them home, you have to move them again, only with gravity on your side. And place them without too big a thump on a cart that is 2 inches above the ground.
“Now that I've turned 80, I've learned one thing: 40 lbs. is the new 80 lbs. Maybe two things. The other thing is: leave your wife at home. It makes the lifting a lot easier, even if you have to give a few bucks to a teenager.”