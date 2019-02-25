At a friend’s house for dinner, I noticed that the toilet would not flush. The handle was disengaged. Houston had lost touch with Apollo 13 and there would be no splashdown regardless of how energetically I jiggered.
Jigger. That’s what first responders do in this situation. When jiggering doesn’t work, it’s time to roll up your sleeves, French cuffs or not.
This was not an emergency and no reason to turn the dinner party upside down by marching into the dining room and announcing that the hosts had faulty plumbing.
We’ve all been there. Faulty plumbing is our common destiny, one we share principally during dinner parties, Thanksgivings or family reunions.
It’s bad strategy to gloat and celebrate somebody else’s plumbing mishaps. Plumbing problems are like teenagers. Few people sneak through without getting their feet wet.
I took the host aside and had a sidebar with him, sticking to the facts: “The handle on your toilet is not attached to the chain. You might want to fix it.”
Rather than recoiling in shame, he smiled as if I had complimented him on the sheen of his floors.
I had said it softly enough so that his wife could not hear it. Although she was made from sturdy and admirable stuff, it’s hard to predict how a hostess will respond to that sort of news during a dinner party. Impeccable preparation does not allow for that exigency.
“I’m all about working on my toilet,” he said, with a light in his eyes.
He was so enthusiastic about the prospect of fixing the problem that he gave every indication that he might leave the dinner party and retire to the bathroom with his pipe wrenches, chains, flush and fill valves.
I assured him this was unnecessary because I had made temporary arrangements, which included removing, reaching, grabbing, pulling and restoring as if nothing had ever happened.
The chain was gone. It was if it had exploded and disintegrated in space. Future explorers might learn why.
Those “explorers” might be men because most men I know don’t fear this job. This is a rite of passage. If a man can’t do this, what can he do?
Women, at least some of the women with whom I am familiar, would rather change their own oil. The toilet tank is a no-go zone. They want nothing to do with it, including talking about it.
There have been times, consumed by the excitement of a successful repair, that I’ve tried to keep the client current on the progress of the job — handles, valves, chains — but I might as well be speaking Basque.
“Don’t you understand? I fixed this. For you, and all the yous in our life."
Doing this is one way that men show their love, which perhaps is the reason we can be ships passing in the night. One is headed for Paris, the other for the hardware store.
The party was wonderful. Knowing this friend, I suspect the problem has been resolved. Resolved, happily, if not joyfully. The pleasure may have been all his.
