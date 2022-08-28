HERB BENHAM: Flush with cash then embarrassment

I was at Dodger Stadium recently with friends. One treated me to a Dodger ticket, somebody else bought the beer so it was my turn. "My turn" to unfurl the wings of my situational generosity.
You boys want a couple of Dodger Dogs? How about we throw in some ballpark peanuts. Several bottles of cold water too.
I waited in line and when it was my turn, I gave them my order. Who cares what it costs? I had a $100 bill, somewhat unusual, and I was ready to burn it like fall leaves.
If there had been a cartoon bubble, it would have read: "Look at me, I have a $100 bill." I slid the bill across the metal counter. Mr. Hundred Dollar Bill was open for business and business was hopping.
"I'm sorry, we don't take cash at Dodger Stadium,'' said the hairnet-clad server, in her friendly but firm voice.
You don't take cash? Not even this new $100 bill? Go ahead, smell it. That's the smell of success. Somebody who has climbed the mountain and planted his flag at the top.
The server slid the $100 bill back at me like it was a hot dog wrapper. Like it was a husk from a spent tamale. Like it was a deposit receipt from the credit union for last month's paycheck.
I picked up the bill, held it lovingly between my thumb and forefinger, folded it and put it back in the right front pocket of my game shorts.
I reached in the other pocket for a Visa card. The fun of buying dogs for the boys had disappeared like a sunset in the Pacific Ocean. A credit card is no fun, it has no personality and no story.
Hundred dollar bills are for big shots, produce brokers, pipe salesmen and drug dealers. Hundred dollar bills are the bread and butter of the don't-tell-anybody-where-I-got-it cash economy.
A $100 bill was exciting, it was "Oh Lordy" kind of money. A $100 was something and that something was not used to being slid back at a hot dog stand unwanted, untaken and unspent.
Do you realize that that $100 bill came from a wad? Or it could have come from a wad if I'd had a wad. There could have been more from where that came from had there been more from where that had come from.
Do you understand you've just shot a flaming arrow in the blustery but delicate male psyche? Men love their wads, peeling cash money from their wads in front of people who are often moved to speechlessness.
"I can't believe how much money that guy has. He is loaded."
By saying no to cash money, you are messing with history and tradition. Messing with dads coming home from work and putting their money clips or wallets filled with crisp, green bills on their dressers under the gaze of their admiring sons who might peel off one or two bills when their father is halfway into his second gin and tonic.
This is cash money for a school lunch or a dollar for doughnuts Saturday morning after cutting the grass.
What about the $20 you find in your inside coat pocket that you didn't know you had? That's not worth anything? I can't spend that anymore?
What would Uncle John say, the man who gave us a dollar before we left his house because he thought a kid should always have money on him because you never know.
A few weeks ago, I played Monopoly with Andrew, our 7-year-old grandson. At the beginning of the game, each player gets two $500 bills, two $100s, two $50s, six $20s, and five each of $10, $5 and $1 bills.
In the first game, Andrew's strategy was to keep all his cash and not buy any property. He liked the feel of cash, the big stack in front of him. I kept quiet. Boardwalk is nice but I know how he feels.
His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.