HERB BENHAM: Fire in my belly for change

We are going to the dark side. Dark side, light side, a side I hadn't planned on going to.
We're buying a gas fireplace insert. Specifically, the Madison Park CD model "that adds the convenience of gas with contemporary styling to an existing wood burning fireplace," turning your fireplace into "a convenient heat source that you control with the press of a button."
"The press of a button" and poof — fire. I probably should buy an e-bike too. Both products work out your thumb and everything else stays rested.
I have mixed feelings. I feel as if I ought to turn in my man card, my wood-gathering card, my "living off the oak, almond and olive tree land" card. I told a couple of friends what we were doing and they gave me funny looks. As if I had thrown them over for a new group of gas-burning, fancy pants.
Start with Bart with whom I gather olive limbs from an orchard near Lindsay after the fall pruning. We borrow chainsaws, drive the old white truck and talk man-talk up and back.
Next on the chopping block was Rog, with whom I'd split several cords of almond over the years. He gave me that "Not you, brother" look.
After the people came the memories, fast and thick, because burning a fire can be one of the earliest that boys have.
I have an inch-long scar on the top of my right thumb where I derailed a burning log (always bigger when I tell the story), from rolling down a hill where my mom was sitting during a camp trip. I'd like to think I saved her life; I didn't but I like to think I did.
Al and I made driftwood fires on the beach at Rincon when we were teenagers trying to impress two beautiful girls. We started the fire by wrapping an ember in wet seaweed from another fire down the beach, placing it under the dry twigs we'd gathered from the edge of the cliff and blowing on the fragile stack until it burst into flames.
The girls were impressed, impressed enough to hitchhike home the next day with nary a wave.
How many campfires did we build on pack trips in the Sierra when you could build one without worrying about burning down the forest all the way to British Columbia? The fires at home when the kids were young, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The fires later on that I fell asleep in front of because I was comfortable, warm and full of red wine.
The ritual of stacking the wood outside and the satisfaction in a neatly stacked woodpile. One that would gather leaves in the fall and provide shelter for a multitude of spiders.
The ashes from the fire season that would sit there for months and prompt the inevitable, "Can you please clean out the fireplace?"
What do we do with the handsome wooden fire box that Larry Baldwin, our former neighbor on Holtby Road built, the red canvas cloth sling with the sturdy cloth handles from L.L. Bean ripped at the bottom but still capable of holding five logs of varying sizes.
The heavy iron grate — Lord help you if you have to lift it — given to us by down-the-street Curt. These are a few of my favorite things that I have surrendered with the push of a button.
"I'd really like to be able to sit in the living room, turn on the fire and read," Sue said.
She was not a fire builder. That was not in her contract. Building fire is the first line in my contract and after that my resume is thin.
"I feel like we ought to be doing something for the air quality," she said.
I walk places. I ride a Bird. I take short showers. Doesn't that count?
•••
One day you find yourself at Banner Air on Buck Owens Boulevard. (Would Buck have had a gas insert? I think not.) They sucker you in with a big rebate and then you notice that the gas inserts have progressed from the time where the cement logs looked like cement logs and looked even dumber with tin foil behind them made to look like flames.
"The flames turn from red to yellow after a few minutes," said Erica Hurley, the owner's daughter.
They did. They flickered unevenly but realistically. The logs were imperfect just as logs are and the fireplace put out enough heat to heat Buckingham Palace. I was trying not to like the Madison Park, but either I had to try harder or give up.
Hurley suggested if we missed the fire smell, we should buy the WoodWick large hourglass scented candle in wood smoke with a crackling wick "that burned up to 130 hours."
Erica had us covered and cut all my reservations off at the pass. I can push a button, I can be warm, the logs look real and as if they are burning and I can buy some smell-good.
"Did you see the article in Sunday's paper?" Sue said a few days later, in reference to the article on fireplace gas inserts and how there might be fewer days where burning a wood fire was allowed.
"We're lucky we bought ours," Sue said.
Lucky, yes, but even luckier that I have a thousand fires under my belt. That's lucky and a good life besides.