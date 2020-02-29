I was sitting in the doctor’s office in the adult highchairs next to a woman with pink hair who was playing a game on her phone. I’ve grown used to pink hair. She was making a statement and her statement was as strong as her hair was pink.
“I’m just killing time,” she said, looking up at me and then down at her phone.
I thought about responding but I can get preachy. Pretty soon I’m in a full-on sermon and the person sitting next to me didn’t realize she’d gone to church. She knows what her pastor looks like and I don’t look like him.
I nodded. Kept quiet. What I had to say probably wouldn’t have mattered much, meant much or changed much.
I did not say this: The expression “killing time” is like an off note in an otherwise perfect piece of music. I’ve said it, done it and thought it, but “killing time” seemed a better idea when there was more time to kill. When one endless summer melted into another. When rainbows came in pairs rather than one at a time.
Time is different now. Time is like water in California. Precious. Worthy of husbanding in wet years or dry ones.
A few minutes later, the nurse called my highchair-sitting companion. We said goodbye. Her knees hurt but her hair was proud.
They came for me next and walked me back to the row of patient rooms that faced east, 99, Breckenridge, Bear Mountain and the Tehachapis. The morning was clear, bright and I had a perfect vantage point for watching the cars barreling south toward the Grapevine. It was as if I were in a tower in the middle of the highway and the cars were waiting for my checkered flag.
“The doctor will see you soon,” the nurse said, before leaving the room.
“Soon” could mean a lot of things and this time “soon” meant that for the next 20 minutes, I was alone. Alone wasn’t bad. Alone was quiet. Alone was peaceful. Alone was a break from the vigor of a busy orthopedic office.
I looked out the window between two power poles. I could see the skate park and somebody skating back and forth across the top ribbon of cement. It looked like there was nothing else the skater would rather have been doing and no other place he would have rather been than gliding on top of the skateboard world.
Time? The skater had all the time in the world. He might have skated for a few more minutes or for eternity.
A small, orange backhoe was turning up spring dirt on the east side of the freeway. From my seat, it looked like a child playing on a backhoe he had been given for his birthday.
Watching the flow of cars on the freeway was like watching the waves break. It never got old. I looked down to see a white van and a Walmart truck, side by side, that were so closely aligned that it looked as if the van was glued to the side of the truck in an effort to give a synchronized driving exhibition.
The satellites in front of Channel 29 were aimed eagerly toward the heavens as if to ask, “Please tell us what the secret is and where we can find it?”
The door stayed shut and the only sounds on the other side were the rustle of shoes in the hallway and the occasional door opening and shutting.
I realized what I wanted more than a cortisone shot and a knee that didn’t hurt was peace. One would have been good, two better but I was lucky because I got all three.
I went to the doctor’s office. I met a woman with pink hair. I imagined I had something to teach her but it turned out, as it often does, it was the other way around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.