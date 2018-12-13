Last Saturday was the Bakersfield Master Chorale’s "Messiah" concert. This is the Christmas program, but Handel’s "Messiah" has a tendency to swamp the rest of the selections like high seas might a short-walled boat.
In addition to the "Messiah", what distinguishes the Christmas concert is that it seems as if a third of the choir is sick — flu, colds and respiratory challenges. When choir members arrived for dress rehearsal the night before, they were either limping or coughing, all but rolling in on a flotilla of gurneys hooked up to IVs.
I came down with a cold earlier in the week and by Saturday (showtime), it was peaking. I was going through handkerchiefs one every 30 minutes and my goal was to protect whatever voice I had, not prove a distraction on stage and lend my shoulder to the glorious "Messiah" wheel.
A thoughtful choir member, realizing that the group was not feeling its collective best, brought bottles of water and bags of eucalyptus-flavored cough drops and drops made with honey.
Honey. Honey is natural, easy on your throat and swift — acting enough to provide a burst of energy for the "Hallelujah" chorus. I popped one in my mouth and put several in my pocket for later.
The drops were good but unusually sticky. They’d used a slug of honey in these things, maybe the whole comb. I’m surprised there weren’t a cloud of bees following the drops in order to find out what happened to their home.
As I was working the honey drop, keeping it moving so it didn’t stop and affix itself to my tongue, teeth or gums, one of my favorite singers approached to talk about the "Messiah."
“I’ve always found it touching when people stand for the 'Hallelujah' chorus,” I said.
She explained that audiences had been doing that since 1743, when the piece debuted. King George II stood for the chorus, and when he did, so did everybody else.
Before I could respond, the honey drop stuck to the roof of my mouth, right behind my two front teeth.
Since speaking was out of the question, I nodded as if to thank her for the information, and then quietly, without the fanfare of the trumpets at the beginning of “The Trumpets Shall Sound,” I moved my tongue into the area and tried unsuccessfully dislodge the hardened drop of honey from my upper palate.
Should I use a finger? If not that, perhaps the baton belonging to Choir Director Robert Provencio. Maybe he carried two in case one broke during an exceptionally enthusiastic downbeat.
Baton or finger, we were scheduled to go in a few minutes and there was no way I could sing with what might as well have been a barnacle clamped to the roof of my mouth.
I needed a dental instrument, one used by a skilled dental hygienist. We still had time. How about appealing to the audience who were now seated.
“Is there a dentist in the house? Not a doctor, a dentist — really. One who might have a scaler or a tartar scraper.”
I continued to look at my friend in order to be polite and engaged but all I could think was, “If there is a god, and the 'Hallelujah' chorus alone is proof that there might be, please unloosen this aquatic animal from my upper palate and set me free.”
Finally, my friend turned and left and I shoved my index finger inside my mouth and gradually dislodged the sodden mass.
A couple of minutes later, we were standing on the risers singing. The "Messiah" had never seemed so sweet. Hallelujah.
***
If you are interested in joining the choir and sharing in the fun, email Jerry@bakersfieldmasterchorale.org or call 428-4996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.