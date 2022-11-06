HERB BENHAM: Fall is here and we couldn't be happier

I walked down 20th Street. Something I've done a million times but this was different. No assault from the sun. The ankle-biting mosquitoes seem to be hanging on, but I'll trade the absence of one for the presence of the other. There is hardly anything better than a leisurely walk on a cool day.
What do you know? There's my neighbor two blocks down, bearded and smiling, about to get in his car.
We look at each other. We smile like twins, relaxed and at peace. We are thinking the same thing: Thank God, it's fall.
We've been waiting for this moment. No one waits longer for fall than those of us who live in Bakersfield. Longer seems to be getting longer and longer but maybe it's that our patience is growing shorter and shorter.
Nobody appreciates cool weather more than we do. We are master appreciators.
The day opens up and so do our bedroom windows. Our living room windows. Outside and inside are no longer at odds.
They are friends and when they become friends we become the beneficiaries of their friendship.
We welcome every hour of the day. Morning, noon and night? Take your pick. No, don't take your pick, choose them all because they are all good choices.
Fall is long here especially if you use cool as the barometer. With that measure, fall lasts until May. Given how mild our winters are, it might as well be fall until then.
Everywhere you go here, everybody you see, it's as if the entire town has taken a giant Yoga exhale breath. Long, measured and unhurried.
Take one. Take another. They're all good and you've earned them.
Recently, I attended Roger Almklov's celebration of life, which was held at the club house at Rio Bravo. Rio Bravo was hopping with a quinceañera on one floor and Roger's party down below.
An ER doctor, Roger was a husband to Chris, father to Erik and Erin and grandfather to Rochner, Leif and Huck. He was a big family man.
He was also an adventurer, windsurfer, skier, backpacker, birdwatcher, kite surfer, rock climber, hiker, kayaker, hang glider, mountaineer and scuba diver. If it involved the outdoors, Roger either did it or thought about doing it and in doing so was an orthopedic surgeon's delight.
He died while windsurfing in Lake Isabella. He was 70. Seventy and windsurfing. He didn't look at the calendar but if he did it was to check when his next adventure was.
Outside the club room at Rio Bravo was a showcard on an easel on which was written:
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body. But rather to skid on broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ... WOW!!! WHAT A (expletive) RIDE!"
On the subject of living fully and giving something that makes the world a better place, we have Mary McCaslin, the folk/western/early Americana singer who died recently. This is not a sorry-she's-gone-note but one that says we were happy she was here.
Sue and I saw her decades ago at McCabe's Guitar Shop where she was playing with her husband, Fresno's Jim Ringer. She had a voice that sounded like it came from the desert, the plains and the kinds of places that were long in emptiness and fresh air and short of people.
Her signature song with Ringer was "The Bramble and the Rose." Also listen to "Way Out West (easy to find on YouTube), "Pass Me By" and "It's My Time."
Her voice was as singular as Eva Cassidy's and, like Cassidy, when she sang a song, it was hard to imagine anyone else singing it as well or at all.
Halloween has passed, and what a holiday it has become, probably the favorite for kids, but what a great job the Kern County Superintendent of Schools did on AutumnNights at CALM. Could any other town have pulled this off? We took our grandkids Henry and Nora and it was one "Oh my goodness" after another. What an effort and what terrific volunteers.
Now they have to turn around and do Christmas, which has been judged one of the holiday great shows in the country. Don't count out Bakersfield, especially CALM, which keeps getting better every year.
Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.