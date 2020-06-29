Is it me or are the mosquitoes worse this year? If there was a year where mosquitoes would swarm like bad news, this is the one. Mosquitoes and pandemic go together like biscuits and honey or the opposite, because they are neither pleasing nor sweet.
Some people get bitten and others don’t. Is this an internal docking system or are mosquitoes a preternatural gauge of character and able to penetrate hot air and windy pronouncements?
Why are mosquitoes fond of elbows and shins? Elbows are like feet. Where is the meat in an elbow? You might as well dine on an elephant’s ear.
Perhaps mosquitoes attack elbows because elbows are the hardest body part to defend. The subject of the attack has to rotate his arm outside in, cock his head and then do a wraparound squint to see if a mosquito has landed.
Try swatting a mosquito. They are like bats and fly as if drunk yet anticipate every frantic, enraged swing. Nothing tops a mosquito in its steely resolve to stay alive.
***
A response on the column about the joy of doughnuts from Nick Marantos:
“I sold the Californian on the corner of Baker and Kentucky street in the early '50s. Sometimes I would earn three dollars or less. I lived on East 21st and when I walked home I had to pass by Mother's Bakery, owned by the Mellas family.
“Being Greek myself, I would stop in and purchase a dozen doughnuts. This is when I discovered a baker's dozen. There were 13 doughnuts and three maple bars. I would always question them but they would respond in Greek.
“P.S. I am a friend of your father-in-law and my mother was Tula who worked at Luigi's.”
Tula was a legend. No one messed with Tula. Not if you wanted a seat at the bar or wanted to live.
***
Ron Reynier wrote in regard to the column about traveling to and from Gardnerville, Nev., on Highway 395.
“There are two great highways in California. On Highway 1 you have mile after a mile of ocean views of the blue Pacific even after it joins Highway 101.
“It is a wonderful drive all the way to Canada on Highway 1 and you will notice the 'Blue Pacific' becomes less blue as you drive through Oregon and Washington.
“The other great highway is 395. For an adventure of a lifetime continue to Alturas, CA and join Highway 139 to the lava beds and venture into the volcano tube caves. There are tubes which have ice falls in them but to see these you must make a reservation. Looking at miles and miles of lava outcropping will make you wonder why the last Indian war in California was fought to keep this land. If you want to see the real California you have to travel the two-line highways of the state.
“One of the strangest drives in the west is the 169 miles from Tonopah, NV, to Ely, NV. You have to be sure you gas up in Tonopah as there is no gas or store on the way. As you travel you will pass a worn road going east and a small sign saying 'Goose Lake.' There is no Goose Lake but there is 'Area 51 and Area 52.'"
What is your favorite highway or stretch of road in California or in the U.S.?
***
Have you noticed how bright and beautiful Jupiter has been lately? If you’re not getting up early and looking east, you should. It almost sings, “We’re on the comeback trail.”
***
My good friend Shirley Cody died. She was a pool buddy and we didn’t start out so good. She swam in the lane next to me and her hair always looked like she had just come from the beauty shop.
One day, while executing a faux butterfly stroke, I splashed water across my lane and soaked her hair. Shirley communicated her displeasure. I apologized, which was easier than improving my stroke and we became pool friends.
“Grandmother, friend, nurse, volunteer, native of Bracken Saskatchewan, Canada,” read her obit. “She enjoyed ice skating and curling. She loved romance novels, knitting, gardening and logged 1,300 miles at McMurtrey at the age of 80. She loved to dance.”
Her hair always looked good. She was elegant. We were friends even though I splashed water on her hair.
