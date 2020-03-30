I’m taking two naps a day: the first because I’m tired and the second because I’m depressed. Why get up? There is nothing there for us up. “Up” is the land of nothing’s happening and nothing’s changed.
I had been looking at the bright side of our lives under COVID-19 but I’ve changed my mind. No way we’re going to make it. Even with prayer, we don’t have a prayer. When I talked to somebody awhile back about how tough the last couple of months had been, he said, “It’s been three days, it just feels like a month.”
This reminds me of what a friend said about quitting bacon. If you quit eating bacon, you probably won’t live longer, it will just feel longer. Now is not the time for longer, we have plenty of longer.
People are starved for conversation. Not with saying something, but saying something new. The old go-tos aren’t worth much.
“How was your day?” "How was my day? My day was like your day because I spent my day with you and you know how your day was so you have a pretty idea how mine went.”
A few days ago, Thomas and his girlfriend, Alicia, visited. They passed the “we’ve also been self-quarantining” test.
It was great to have somebody else at the table. A new face. Two new faces. Faces that were not our faces.
“The honeymoon stage was kind of fun,” a friend said. “It was like camping. People were laying in supplies, hunkering down and there was a siege mentality. The honeymoon is over.”
The same friend mentioned a kerfuffle or two with his wife. Tension? I wouldn’t have any idea what he was talking about.
Should I have had, and I don’t, I would guess disagreements would involve one of three things: the first, keeping six feet away from people. Most guys I know will keep a four-foot cootie-free zone. A few women like that extra two feet and will defend it like a goalie in front of a wide net.
“Essential errands.” Some people think going to Ramco Express and buying a package of Cinnamon Sugar Crunch Donettes, a Mounds bar and a box of Hot Tamales qualifies as an essential errand. Others may not.
“Washing your hands for 20 seconds.”
If singing "Happy Birthday" twice without having a cake, party favors and a small child brings on a touch of melancholy, a friend’s wife suggests singing the alphabet, including the tagline, “Now, I know my A, B, Cs.” However, this can get tricky around “O, P, Q, R,” when the singer realizes he doesn’t know the alphabet as well as he thought.
***
The mail has become exciting again and something to look forward to. A package from Amazon is off the charts: “Should I open it now or save the pleasure and open it later? If I open it now, I might as well take a third nap because the day is essentially over."
The other day, I made myself a sausage sandwich on whole wheat bread with nothing on it other than the mustard. Who has a hot dog on bread? That’s a sandwich for someone who has given up hope.
The newspaper is hard to read, TV tough to watch unless you want to double down on the misery. Thomas texted, “I listened to Bill Simmons talk about the 1993 Suns and Sonics series. I watched it on YouTube. (Charles) Barkley was an absolute monster.”
A game played 27 years ago. Is that where we find ourselves? Worse, it sounded pretty good and something I might want to watch.
I just woke up from a nap. The dogs next door were barking. What are they so excited about? You think they just had some bacon.
