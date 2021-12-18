HERB BENHAM: Enjoying these Hawaiian 'problems'

One of the things I like about Hawaii — in this case Kona, the island with the big volcanoes (Mauna Kea at 13,803 feet and Mauna Loa almost as high) — is the aloha spirit, which means "affection, peace, compassion and mercy," and is commonly used as a simple greeting.
Aloha from Hawaii, which is a form of travel name-dropping. Tell people you are in Hawaii or going to Hawaii will stop conversations and distinguish you as somebody on which to keep an eye.
•••
Talk to my brother Derek about aloha. He's with the group that includes my sister, Pam; her son, Colin; my mom; and her two friends Tony and Sheryll Taylor.
When Derek picked up his car at the Hertz Rental Car agency, he was ready for the island's gracious embrace. A pricey embrace and at $350 a day it was surprising that he didn't get a Ferrari rather than the Nissan Terrano.
"When they brought up the car, it was wet and there was bird poop on the hood," he said.
"I asked the attendant if she could wipe off the driver's side window so I could see when I pulled out of the lot.
"She paused, threw me a red rag and turned around and left."
I asked — when she hurled the rag at him — whether she bounced it off his chest. He said she did not. I suggested that he get over it because he was in Hawaii and these were Hawaiian problems.
•••
Activity — walking, running, hiking, biking, bird-watching, snorkeling, swimming, surfing — is a good reason to come to Hawaii along with looking for a good measure of rest.
"The first day, I did four different workouts," Derek said.
"How about Day 2?" I asked.
"I gave up," he said. "You might as well surrender to Hawaiian fever. Four days from now, you will be brain dead and have no discernible pulse."
Good advice. No need to go to the mountain, let the mountain come to you.
•••
An approach that can work with whale watching too. Whale watching is like hunting mushrooms. You don't look for mushrooms, you let mushrooms look for you.
Pam and Colin saw whales on their first afternoon. This put me on the defensive because I hadn't seen a whale yet.
I didn't believe them because when somebody tells you they saw a whale it's like telling you they have a bad back. No one believes in bad backs until they get one themselves.
That evening, after Pam and Colin had seen their so-called whales, I took a walk along the rocky coast near the Mauna Lani hotel and saw several whales breaching and blowing water out of their blowholes. They did everything but wink and do backflips. I looked around for a witness, preferably somebody in our party, but I was alone. It was a miracle but it would remain my miracle no matter how passionately I made my whale-sighting case.
•••
Mom likes bird-watching and keeps thrusting the binoculars into my chest.
"Don't you want to look for some birds?" she asked.
No, I don't, Mom. Can I support bird-watching, encourage bird-watchers and agree that cats are annihilating the bird population without drilling a pair of binoculars into my eye sockets and getting rings under my eyes like a raccoon?
OK, give them to me. Is that a yellow-billed cardinal? It's red but I don't see a yellow bill so maybe it's another cardinal or just a red bird.
•••
Derek brought his binoculars and made a pass at bird-watching but clearly had no natural ability.
We were sitting side by side in chaise lounges and he saw a gray bird hopping next to his chair.
"Mom, there is a Hawaiian quail," he said, clearly trying to be the favorite bird-watching son.
"That's no quail, you idiot," I said. "That's a dove. You can't tell a quail from a dove?"
•••
One day, we rented 10-foot paddleboards so we could paddle along the coast line, talk and grow closer as brothers.
"Don't fall off if you happen to see a tiger shark," Derek said.
I wasn't planning on falling off if I saw a tiger shark. I want to be on top of the water rather than in the water should a shark appear.
"How big are they?" I asked.
"Monsters," he said. "They can be 18 feet."
Eighteen feet? If I see an 18-foot shark I'm falling off even if I don't want to because 18 feet of teeth and shark muscle is enough to topple the pillars at Stonehenge.
"Have there been any incidents?" I asked.
"No,'' he said.
A shark attack is either rare or we are overdue.
•••
In Hawaii, warm and tropical as it is, it makes sense to sleep with the big sliding doors open. However, it is also prudent to close the screens lest some small tropical animal sneak in. We saw a mongoose the other day. What would a mongoose do in the middle of the night if it jumped up in your bed? Probably attract a cobra and then it's over.
•••
Wednesday we drove to Waimee and then to the Waipi'o Valley Lookout and hiked down to the beach. Straight down, straight up but jaw-droppingly, head-shakingly and awe-inspiringly beautiful.
Hawaii's contribution to the world. We are grateful and we probably don't deserve it.
Mahalo.