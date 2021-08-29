HERB BENHAM: Enjoying art for Art’s sake (and mine)

I bought a painting. It's a first and may be a last.
It's a Sherwyn. When we art collectors talk about our paintings, we say we have a Matisse, a Picasso or a Rembrandt. This one is by local artist Art Sherwyn.
The painting is of Guthrie's Alley Cat and the Wall Street alley downtown. I'd admired it at Art's show — and I don't think Art will mind if I call him Art — earlier in the summer at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
The painting is spectacular. So downtown Bakersfield. So colorful. So potentially valuable.
I've never bought a piece of art in my life. I've seen great art, wandered through famous museums, but owning a painting has been another matter.
I'm a poster guy, postcards and cloth bags with colorful prints, but nothing with a frame around it.
I have friends who collect art like some people collect shot glasses. Now I belong because I own a Sherwyn or a piece of Art's art.
At least, my wife does. This was a birthday present to her but one of those presents that included me, too.
Art is a cool guy and when you spend time with him or talk to him, you feel cool, too. He's sort of a Bakersfield beatnik. You could see him hanging out at the City Lights bookstore with Allen Ginsberg circa 1962.
I am fond of Art but I'm not buying a painting because I like him. I believe in supporting friends, but if my friends have to starve in order to chase their artistic ambitions, so be it.
I like the painting and also see it as an investment in my portfolio, as in, when they read the will, "His estate includes a Sherwyn." A Sherwyn and a small, brown dog that didn't cost a nickel but is priceless.
●●●
Art can fetch a lively price when the artist is alive, but its value naturally increases when the artist is no longer around to churn out more of the same tiresome junk.
A few days after buying the painting, I called Art to see how he was doing. Did he have a lump? Was he bleeding more than usual? As people get older, they have a tendency to bleed more than they did when they were in their 40s. You think a baby aspirin wouldn't do much but brush your elbow against a grapefruit branch and you can bleed out faster than you can say "una paloma blanca."
"I feel good," Art said. "No problems that I know about."
Are you sure? Have you given much thought to the unseen killers? The bad stuff that happens when you go to bed at night or get up too fast from your chair?
Art sounded good but people can fake that. They sound good and suddenly they have a lump or lean into a grapefruit branch.
I knew his mom lived a long time, but that sort of thing doesn't always transfer. He could take after his dad should he, God rest his soul, actually be dead.
When Art continued to sound like a robust 71-year-old, I switched subjects and asked him how the show at the museum had gone. He said he had sold all but one painting, so apparently there is solid demand for his art. He also told me that he was painting 10 to 12 hours a day. I didn't know whether to be happy about that or not.
On the one hand, more paintings mean more people can own a Sherwyn — he shows at galleries in Cambria, and apparently business is lively there, too — but painting is grueling and can wear a person out, especially if there is a preexisting condition that no one knows anything about.
Meanwhile, Art's show at the Cambria Center for the Arts opens Sept. 4. The painter is alive and well. So are his paintings.