HERB BENHAM: Enjoying a summer that lasts forever

Take care of the kids for a week?
That's a snap. What's everybody talking about? We can do that in our sleep.
"The kids'' include 6-year-old Andrew and 4-year-old Lillian. The "week" was five and a half days, but no one can fault us for rounding up, five and a half days seeming like seven if you're not on your toes.
We wanted to treat our two La Jolla grandchildren to a real Bakersfield summer. Nora and Henry live here so they know what it's all about. This was to be Camp Andrew, Camp Lillian and Camp Cousins. What could be more old-fashioned and wholesome than that?
We were chomping at the bit to leave their home in La Jolla last Sunday. Let's get out of here. Get them away from their mean old parents for a week. Take to the road and get to Bakersfield where the living is free and easy.
"We will take care of these kids as if they are their own. Better than our own. Even better than better."
The first task was to strap them in their car seats after we had switched the seats from the mothership to the satellite unit.
"Katie, why don't you check and make sure I strapped these seats in correctly?" I said, if not with a smirk, then brimming with confidence.
"You didn't put the shoulder belt on," said Hunter, their father.
The shoulder strap? I snapped in the back strap, the over strap, the side strap — you mean there is another strap?
I thought what a million parents, now grandparents, have thought before us: How did we manage? How did we get ours through safely? I thought it, but let it go because letting go is the only way of moving on.
San Diego to Bakersfield is four hours under the best of circumstances. Katie said no iPads (good call) so we played games. "Find a surfboard on a car," "spot a bus," "locate a red car," and 120 things later we were only to San Clemente.
Thank goodness for In-N-Out, the promise of In-N-Out, the conversation about In-N-Out and finally the stop at In-N-Out near LAX for strawberry milkshakes and fries.
We made it home, partly because I sold the Grapevine as a great adventure and said there might even be a fire.
I made crepes on Monday morning. Those are usually a Sunday thing but when grandchildren come to visit every day is Sunday. Sunday also when you can take a neighborhood walk with your Bakersfield cousins and later swim with them, too.
Thomas came over and won the good uncle of the year award when he offered to teach Andrew to play Risk. We started with a game of Sorry but that has about the same degree of difficulty as Candy Land and Andrew passed go on Candy Land a while back. Risk has soldiers, battalions, armies, strategy and Uncle Thomas. I can roll the dice and that's about it.
We played in the pool for hours. When it's hot, all roads lead to the pool. It makes sense to be wet. Pool wet rather than sweaty wet.
Bakersfield in the summer is simple. A pool with squirt guns, plastic floats, Cheez-Its and fizzy water when play stops for a minute, but only a minute.
They drank cranberry juice (some milk), but as much cranberry juice as they wanted. CJ is cold, delicious and it's good for your kidneys. Kids have those too, don't they?
Lillian slept in her mother's old bedroom. Played with her mother's old American Girl dolls. Planned teas with one outfit following another.
We each took a child at bedtime. Sue had Lillian and I had Andrew. The first night, upon request, I told him scary stories that included ghosts in the attic and skeletons underneath the house. When he ended up coming to our room at 3 a.m. because he was "scared," I thought it best to dial it back the next night. Even though having a child cuddle with you for a few hours is beyond sweet.
The next night (upon request), I read him "Teddy Bear Postman" and "Oh, Brother." No nightmares. No 3 a.m. visit either.
Wednesday morning, I took them to the skate park at Beach Park to ride their scooters. Herbie loved that place when he was a kid and I remembered how worried we were about the influences, the scary-looking kids with droopy shorts and tattoos.
Turns out the kids were nice when Herbie went. Turns out the kids are still nice. It's that judge-a-book-by-the-cover thing.
"How many more days are we going to be in Bakersfield?" Andrew asked last night after we'd read stories.
I told him a long time because three days is a long time and because summer camp in Bakersfield lasts forever.