A friend who visited Italy awhile ago told me he had trouble finding a meal there that surpassed anything he’d had at the Olive Garden.
Undoubtedly, that restaurant has both strengths and fans, but I thought he might be pulling my gamba so I waited for the punchline and when it did not appear, I considered moving him to probationary status.
No good food in Italy? That’s like saying there is no cold ice cream at Dewar’s. That there is no brown dirt in the valley.
Pound for pound (and pounds can happen to you in Italy), Italy has more good food per square plate than any place I’ve ever been. (We returned recently from a trip celebrating our 40th anniversary.) More good food by accident, in restaurants located in back alleys and on deserted country roads.
Italy has fancy but if fancy is not your thing, Italy is still for you. When it comes to food, Italy is your friend, your lover and your personal savior.
It is “oh, my God” food. It is bow-your-head food. It is food that will take the words out of your mouth so there is more room for food.
It’s the last supper every supper, and after every supper, I was ready to go to heaven or any of the probable alternatives.
You say “this is the best meal I’ve ever had,” so many times that it sounds more like memory loss than culinary gain.
Anthony Ghilarducci recommended lunch at Da Leo for our visit to Lucca. Its rangy, gray-haired owner was at the bar when we walked in. Both his sister and daughter were waiting tables.
It was a working man’s place. Working men, working women and no unworking Americans, Brits or Germans, which is always a good sign. The decor was simple. The walls had a couple of "Star Wars" posters on them and the tables and chairs looked as if they had been purchased in the last half-hour of a yard sale.
Nothing fancy because the money, attention and imagination goes into the food and the service, which is crisp and professional rather than cloying.
I had fried chicken and fried cauliflower, which tasted like calamari that had been hauled up from the ocean floor an hour before. If cauliflower tasted like that all the time, it would put broccoli out of business. Sue had roasted chicken and potatoes and we shared a plate of cannellini beans.
We split a carafe of wine. Maybe two. When entries on the wine list blur, the house wine in Italy is your friend.
I never understood the attraction of pasta al dente until this trip. Pasta, slightly underdone, firm but not hard. There is hardly anything better than cacio e pepe with pecorino and black pepper. I must have had it five times interrupted only by pasta alla carbonara, made with egg, Parmesan, guanciale and black pepper.
I had a plate of sauteed porcini mushrooms the first day in Rome because mushrooms were in season. After two bites, I was so moved I put my fork down. It took the lag right out of jet lag.
For lunch in Milano, we ate at this crazy busy bakery close to the Duomo (think big church) called Panzerotti Luini. The line stretched around the block. The bakery is famous for making panzerotti (called calzone by Sicilians), pizza dough that is folded over and deep fried after being stuffed with a dazzling array of delicious fresh ingredients like mozzarella, tomatoes, olives and mushrooms.
We ordered three panzerottis and two limonatas, sat on stone steps and wolfed them down. Sue under-ordered and asked if she could have a few bites of my second panzerotti.
I graciously let her have some while silently judging her for not making better choices.
One of the strangest meals was at the restaurant owned by Dario Cecchini, the legendary butcher from Panzano in Chianti. It was a 10-course meal and all meat. I like meat, I’d like to eat more meat and I’m not afraid of meat but, after 10 courses, I could have used a green salad.
The only thing better than the food is the coffee and espresso. The government sets the price on espresso if you order at one of those stand-up bars. An espresso costs about $1.50 and is strong, black but not bitter.
One piece of advice: Don’t order a cappuccino after 11 a.m. unless you want to get the Italian stink eye. Milk is for babies.
The only surprise in Italy was the bread, which wasn’t that good because they don’t use any salt. The bread is twice as good in France. The Olive Garden has it beat too.
