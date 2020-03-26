When it was my turn to shop — Sue did the first one — I went to Smart & Final. Normally open at 8, customers 65 and over were allowed in at 7:30. When I arrived at 7:15 on a Sunday, congratulating myself on my chronological perspicuity, there were already 20 people in front of the store. I had outsmarted myself, but no one else.
I have gone back and forth on the practice of extending largesse to those who are well past their primes. As balm for reaching this age, I choose to lump seniors in with people who have served in the military. I can imagine people saying, although I have not heard it yet, “Thank you for your service.”
You are welcome. It’s been my pleasure to have fought this battle with age and lost. Lost and lost definitively.
***
Should I bring two bags or three into the store? Three might look as if I were planning to commandeer more than my share of the booty. I have not captured the admiration of a grateful nation by being greedy. Out of deference to the not-yet-65s, I brought three bags but kept two of them hidden in my front pockets.
I sized up people in the line. Some were over 65, others looked as if they were over 65, and the third group was neither over 65 nor looked it. Regardless of your age, no one looks their Sunday best on a early Sunday morning in the parking lot at Smart & Final.
At 7:25, the door to the store opened and a 30-ish, dark-haired employee walked outside. His crisp shirt and unwrinkled dark pants said, “I’m in charge. I can make your dreams come true or I can shatter them like cheap glass.”
He was like Willy Wonka, a messenger from the inside, from the world of relative plenty. It would not have surprised me if he had worn a top hat, carried a cane and executed a perfect somersault.
“If you are over 65, please get in the line to the left and if you are not, please form a line to the right of the door.”
A murmur went through the crowd as one line became two and the inhabitants of each stared at one other over the continental age divide. Our side was all peace and love — we might as well have been wearing headbands and tie-dyed shirts. If looks could have killed, their side would have been hurling spears over the tarmac.
At 7:30, Willy Wonka stepped out again and beckoned us in. As we walked by the Targaryens, I kept my head down, looked straight ahead and tried to be humble in spite of the exhilaration I felt.
No matter what anyone said, the subtext was clear: “They’re going to clean out the place.”
Not us. Not thank-us-for-our service. Who and what do you take us for?
Most of us headed for paper goods. There was a logjam in front of the aisle and in the back for those who had circled in order to execute a sort of senior citizen end of round.
I tried to act cool, as if I wasn’t concerned about getting what was rightfully mine so I let two people — a blond woman and a couple wearing white masks — go first before I leapt on a 20-pack.
People were happy. It was like Lionel Richie: “We're going to party, karamu. Fiesta, forever. Come on and sing along!”
***
I felt good about only filling one bag, mainly because try stuffing a 50-pound bag of dog food, a party pack of paper towels and 20 rolls of toilet paper into a blue nylon grocery bag. They would have popped out like a jack in the box.
After paying, I thanked the staff for being open and coming in early and then left the store through a different door than the one I had walked in. I snuck a glance at the line, which had now grown to 50. Nobody yelled anything but if they had, I’m confident it would have included thanks for everything I had done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.