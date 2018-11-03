The downtown coyote is like the midterms: Everybody has an opinion. Some people are for it, others are against it and the undecideds are awaiting more information before making up their minds.
I don’t know how long it’s been — when the unexpected happens, each sighting seems like the first and so fixing a date can be challenging — but recently a coyote appeared in our downtown neighborhood. An emaciated, unhealthy-looking, mange-riddled coyote.
Like most people, the first time I saw him, I thought I was seeing things. “Was that a coyote or just a skinny dog?” The animal lacked the confidence of a coyote and the thick, healthy coat that many coyotes have.
This coyote cowered and lacked a battle plan. It would take a few steps one way and then do a cross step and reverse course as if to say, “I didn’t really want to go that way to begin with.”
Downtown, probably like many neighborhoods, has its share of wild animals. There are possums, we’ve been through been waves of raccoons, had platoons of skunks and had red-tail hawks and owls nest in some of the taller trees.
There has also been a history of downtown dogs and cats that people feed and own collectively. When it comes to taking care of strays, the sharing economy is not new.
This is the first coyote I remember. It looks out of place and as if it stepped out of a time tunnel from 100 years ago when there were open fields surrounding downtown, fewer houses and coyotes danced nightly with kit foxes.
People didn’t wait to weigh in:
“A coyote has no business in a neighborhood.”
“Somebody should shoot it.”
“If not shoot it, anesthetize it and move it.”
“What about the children?”
“What if it starts carrying off dogs and cats?”
At least one neighbor assigned mythical status to it saying it was not a coyote at all.
“That’s a chupacabra,” he said. “Look it up.”
Turns out a chupacabra was a goat-sucker, "a legendary creature in the folklore of parts of the Americas, with its first purported sightings reported in Puerto Rico.”
No one was sure who was in charge of the coyote or the chupacabra. Was it Fish and Wildlife, CALM, the city, county or would the solution come from a private citizen with expert trapping skills?
One downtown resident spent a considerable amount of time on the phone with the city looking for answers repeating that she paid taxes. She learned that her taxes might not be enough to cover the $2,000 for coyote removal if it were to be contracted privately.
One day I noticed that a cage had been set up down the street on the lawn that Cal Water owns, with water and food in it. The trap looked promising. The trap seemed to say, “Come on in, we want to help.”
However, as it remained empty day after day, it reminded me of that passage in “A River Runs Through It,” when the father says of his late, troubled son, “I wanted to help but my help was not wanted.”
The coyote would disappear for days and just when you thought you’d never see it again, it would reappear. If people had mixed feelings about the coyote, most admired its staying powers.
Recently, I’ve noticed an uptick in the number of unfamiliar cars. The cars slow down when they see the coyote as if to say, “Is that really what I think it is?” In addition to the Christmas lights in December, the coyote has given people another reason to visit the neighborhood and may be responsible in creating a fledgling tourist trade.
The coyote has accomplished something else. It has changed the subject from the election and the weather as a topic of conversation. Neighbors who speak regularly or haven’t spoken in years greet each other with “Have you seen the coyote today?” The coyote has broken down barriers, created an esprit de corps and contributed to a “we’re in this togetherness.”
A couple of days ago, we had more to talk about. We learned there were two coyotes rather than one. Who knew?
When face-to-face with the surprising and the inexplicable, it is natural to look for meaning. A takeaway. Maybe, the coyote was what we have been looking for all along and just didn’t know it.
