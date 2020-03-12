Here is some good news.
Rain Tuesday night. A lot. I had it pegged at an inch.
I was both happy and on edge. “On edge” because we’d had our leaky roof fixed recently. I say “fixed” because you’re not sure a roof is fixed until the roof holds up under torrential rain.
Usually, when you fix a roof, it never rains again. You have invoked a drought of biblical proportions. Rivers dry up and people trap dew for drinking water in bird baths.
Then, when you think it will never rain again, it does. The roof held, although the water may be amassing behind the walls ready to burst through and sweep us away in the midst of a celebration of our new, waterproof roof because that’s life keeping us light on our feet.
“I think it rained an inch,” I said to Sue the morning after the rain.
“I’ll bet we didn’t get a quarter of an inch,” Sue said.
Here is what I am basing it on, you rain pessimist, squasher of my rain fantasies: The gutters overflowed, the back patio flooded, as did the pro shop at the Racquet Club and weather warnings from the National Weather Service interrupted the election returns during Tuesday’s primaries calling for thunderstorms, flash floods and tornadoes.
After the rain, I checked the weather gauge nailed to our back fence. I hadn’t cleaned it for a couple of years. Along with the water, there was green stuff in it, the sort of dark, green stuff a pollywog might delight in.
A better gauge were the two dog dishes. Each was two-thirds high with water. If I had put in my middle finger, the water would have covered my second knuckle. That was a two-knuckle rain.
I called Holly Bikakis, a neighbor who invested in a fancy electronic rain gauge a couple of years ago and who had about as much interest in local rainfall as anybody I’d ever met. She paid $20 on Amazon for her rain gauge and it read digitally. With mine, you had to close one eye, squint and guess.
I asked her for a definitive reading.
“My gauge hasn’t worked for a year and a half,” Holly said. “The battery corroded and it shorted out. I do know that my parents, who live in Tennessee, got seven inches last week.”
Seven inches? They don’t measure with their middle finger in Tennessee, they use half a leg.
“If I were guessing, I’d say we got around .3,” she said with authority.
I called the National Weather Service in Hanford and talked to Andy. Andy described the rain as robust. I like where Andy was going and I asked him what robust translated to in terms of rainfall. He rustled around for a few seconds and then said .67. Andy, I’m looking for a rain where the decimal point goes after the number. Wadi Ḥalfa in the Sudan gets more than .67.
“It was an atmospheric river, but our precip was lower than let’s say Simi Valley or Thousand Oaks,” Andy said.
"Precip." I liked that. If we couldn’t get the rain we wanted, I could at least increase my stock of buzzwords.
Next Monday there will be another batch of precip, Andy said. That made me happy. The roof is good and with more rain, any rain or no rain at all, so are we.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.