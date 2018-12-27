Ray Mish called to report that he’s still alive. It was good to hear his voice since I thought there was a good chance he’d gone to the other side. I wouldn’t have bet the house on it but I would have refinanced it.
“Herb, this is Ray Mish,” said Ray, his voicemail strong and clear. “I’m 93 and working every day.”
I’d written a column on Harold Meek. A friend had seen Meek, the former general manager of Three Way Chevrolet, at the holiday car dealers' luncheon at Wool Growers. I didn’t think that was possible because I had Harold dead. I called Harold’s wife, Kay, figuring she should know and she did.
When I talked to Harold himself, in order to confirm that Kay wasn’t just covering for him, he mentioned Ray Mish, the longtime funeral director, somebody I also hadn’t seen in a long time. I had wondered if Harold and Ray were in the same boat.
Wonder no more. Ray’s good. Ray, the founder and president of Mission Family Mortuary, is still working. Ray sounds like he’s having fun.
A friend suggested a new feature for the newspaper. The label would be “I’m Still Kicking” and it would run next to the obits. It wouldn’t be free but it would be money well spent because the surprising news might reignite their social lives.
“I’m Still Kicking” could include a photo and a description of what they’re doing.
For my part, I’ve got to stop killing people off. I’ve got more people in refrigeration than the mafia. If you’re still kicking, I would suggest dropping me a line so I don’t put you in cold storage.
***
In the retiring but alive camp is Dr. Hasmukh C. Amin, the longtime pediatrician, who is retiring after more than 40 years of practice.
Thresa Rosenow sent this email: “There’s no way I could possibly thank him for reassuring this mom that 'everything’s going to be fine' over and over again. We followed him from his tiny office on 34th St to the present massive office on Stockdale Hwy. I would have followed him to the moon if need be. My children are now 30 and 27 happy and healthy, the latter with the help of the sweet gentle soul we found in Dr. Amin.”
***
The holidays have become more and more about time and space — time to get together and enough time not to cut it short. I asked a friend what her favorite experience was this holiday.
“We met friends for breakfast at the Village Grill we hadn’t seen in five years,” she said. “We spent three hours talking and catching up. After we finished eating, we kept giving the waitress $20 bills so we could continue talking.”
You can flash and fly around but what’s better than sitting in one spot and visiting? There’s no app that can improve that. No TV program that can enhance it.
Space too. Throwing the Frisbee on an empty street in front of the house. Sailing back and forth. Neighbors joining in, walkers and friends in cars stopping. Space and an empty street. A big city cannot make that better.
Time and space. Gifts enough in December.
