HERB BENHAM: Delivery special when it comes to newspapers

A friend texted me from San Diego. His news carrier has given notice. After 15 years of delivering the paper, he can't do it anymore.
Too few subscribers, too large an area, gas prices, a skosh under $5 a gallon — you know the drill. I've always wondered how carriers did it even during the salad days of newspapers. In addition to a few extra bucks, it always seemed kind of a labor of love. Love of hard work and maybe the paper itself.
Jack has taken The San Diego Union-Tribune for more than 50 years. It's the hometown paper and subscribing to it and reading the local news is akin to the interest and loyalty that people in San Diego give to the Padres and they used to devote to the Chargers before they moved to Los Angeles.
Years ago, the L.A. Times stopped delivering papers to Mammoth where my parents were living. That was a long haul up U.S. 395 every day but a haul Mom and Dad counted on. The owner of the liquor store down the street would put aside the daily papers and it was part of Dad's routine to drive to the store, chat with the owner and get the paper.
People love their newspaper. Maybe not in the numbers they used to but many still do. I remember the phone calls years ago when The Californian stopped delivering to the outlying areas because it didn't make financial sense anymore. Subscribers were distraught. It was as if they had lost a family member, one that showed up every morning to warm their hearts.
I know. The Union-Tribune, The Californian and probably every paper in the world has been available online for years and that's good. Good because otherwise newspapers would be like the dodo bird — a curious bird but long gone. Many people prefer it online. It's neat, clean and efficient.
However, there is something about holding that paper in your hands. The feel of it. The smell of it. It just looks different. It might even read differently.
It's comforting to pull out the different sections and take the sports page into the living room by the fire and leave the front page at the breakfast table for the more intelligent reader.
I know it's antiquated and makes less and less sense to have people drive around throwing papers out their car window, but newspaper delivery is a way of keeping time. When I hear the car drive up, almost stop outside, I know it's around 3:30 and that I have a couple more hours to sleep in if I can manage it.
Many days, early rising neighbors on a walk will pick up the papers and put them on our doorstep. A first-thing-in-the-morning act of kindness. It made you feel better about the neighborhood and you felt pretty good before they did it.
We are lucky to have a local paper that still has home delivery. Having said that, it could change next week. It's akin to celebrating a tailwind on a ride. As soon as you say something, welcome to a headwind.
Jack will keep reading the paper. He may have to drive to a liquor store. He might have to make a new friend.
In case Gus Aguilar, our carrier, is having second thoughts about delivering the paper, please know that we appreciate your wonderful service. We can set our clocks on it.
Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.